Podcasts & Conference Calls

November 24 – November 30, 2025

/

Monday, November 24th

Victory Through V2K – Feat. Software Engineer Casey Brooks on the Technology Behind Targeting

Can a veteran software engineer uncover the systems driving V2K, RNM, and modern psychological weapons?

This week’s Victory Through V2K call features Casey Brooks, a top-tier European engineer targeted for eight years who has dedicated his career to documenting the technology, building awareness, and collaborating with professionals across multiple sectors. Learn how his evidence-based approach is helping expose the tools behind modern targeting—and why this matters for every TI seeking truth and protection.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST



Dial-In: (605) 313-5489

Access Code: 3237775#

Meeting ID: victorycall

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall



/

Wednesday, November 26th



THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo



8 PM Eastern /7 PM Central (NOTE THE NEW TIME)

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

/

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

/

First Thursday of Every Month (4 December)

WAEVS: Women Against Electronic Violence and Surveillance.

https://tievents.org/events/waevs-call/

Time:

9 PM EST, 8 PM CST, 6 PM PST

Host: WAEVS

This months topic:

Medical Resources from Medical Research.

While the call is designed for women, we welcome others to join as invited guests.

📧 To request a guest spot, email: justicetexas@proton.me

Ways to Join

Phone: Dial (605) 313-5857, then enter Access Code: 5450089#

Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/waevs

/

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

Digital Warriors meetings starting soon.

We will be announcing meetings in Australia and India. Stay tuned.

X: Targeted Justice, Inc.

X: TJ Digital Warriors

https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621

/

Sunday, November 30th

TUNE IN LIVE:

“The Chosen Heroes” Podcast with Melissa Miller

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

/

TIevents.org

More Podcasts and Conference calls. There are calls every day - See the calendar.

/