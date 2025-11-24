Podcasts & Conference Calls
November 24 – November 30, 2025
/
Monday, November 24th
Victory Through V2K – Feat. Software Engineer Casey Brooks on the Technology Behind Targeting
Can a veteran software engineer uncover the systems driving V2K, RNM, and modern psychological weapons?
This week’s Victory Through V2K call features Casey Brooks, a top-tier European engineer targeted for eight years who has dedicated his career to documenting the technology, building awareness, and collaborating with professionals across multiple sectors. Learn how his evidence-based approach is helping expose the tools behind modern targeting—and why this matters for every TI seeking truth and protection.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5489
Access Code: 3237775#
Meeting ID: victorycall
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall
/
Wednesday, November 26th
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
8 PM Eastern /7 PM Central (NOTE THE NEW TIME)
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
/
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
/
First Thursday of Every Month (4 December)
WAEVS: Women Against Electronic Violence and Surveillance.
https://tievents.org/events/waevs-call/
Time:
9 PM EST, 8 PM CST, 6 PM PST
Host: WAEVS
This months topic:
Medical Resources from Medical Research.
While the call is designed for women, we welcome others to join as invited guests.
📧 To request a guest spot, email: justicetexas@proton.me
Ways to Join
Phone: Dial (605) 313-5857, then enter Access Code: 5450089#
Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/waevs
/
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Digital Warriors meetings starting soon.
We will be announcing meetings in Australia and India. Stay tuned.
X: TJ Digital Warriors
https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621
/
Sunday, November 30th
TUNE IN LIVE:
“The Chosen Heroes” Podcast with Melissa Miller
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
/
TIevents.org
More Podcasts and Conference calls. There are calls every day - See the calendar.
/
