Week of February 9 –15, 2026

/

Everyday

Conscious Intention & Prayer

A new effort by Targeted Justice.

Mark it on your daily calendar - take a few minutes

Join us mentally and virtually - each day at 12 noon New York City time (11am Houston, 9am Los Angeles). There is no call-in number. Just stop what you are doing for 5 minutes and participate.

For those in Asia-Pacific - we will use 12 noon in Melbourne, Australia.

Repeat the one that resonates most deeply with you.

1. The targeting program has ended. I am now completely free.

The targeting is over, and I walk in full freedom and peace. My life is mine again; all targeting has permanently ceased. My happiness has returned. The targeting is finished forever.

/



Monday, February 9th

🎧 Victory Thru V2K (Biweekly Support Call) – Monday, February 9th at 9:30 PM Eastern

Victory Thru V2K is a biweekly support call focused on shared experiences, community connection, and practical discussion around V2K-related concerns. Participants are encouraged to listen in, share respectfully, and gain insight through open discussion in a supportive environment.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5489

Access Code: 3237775#

Meeting ID: victorycall

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall



/



Wednesday, February 11th



THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo



8 PM Eastern /7 PM Central (NOTE THE NEW TIME)

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

/

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

/

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

Digital Warriors meetings starting soon.

We will be announcing meetings in Australia and India. Stay tuned.

X: Targeted Justice, Inc.

X: TJ Digital Warriors

https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621





/

Saturday, February 14th

🆕 DMV Targeted Justice Monthly Meeting – Saturday, February 14th at 2 PM Eastern (Washington, D.C.)

This month’s meeting will be held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library (Room 302-D), located at 901 G St. NW, Washington, D.C. The nearest Metro station is Gallery Place–Chinatown.

/

Sunday, February 15th



India TI Group Conference Call

Hosted by: Piyush, Country Manager for India, Targeted Justice

A new weekly conference call bringing Indian Targeted Individuals together to share experiences, strengthen connection, and support one another amid new developments in India.

Time: Sundays at 1:30 PM (India Time)

Please join according to your local time zone.

Dial-In (International): +612 4022 9113

Access Code: 4647797#

Join Online:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Contact: sunchild@posteo.uk



/



/

COLORADO TIs MEET UP

For TIs in the state of Colorado, there is a meetup forming just for you. Those interested may contact:

Lenette - touchingtheangels@proton.me

/

/

/

/

