Podcasts & Conference Calls
Week of February 9 –15, 2026
Everyday
Conscious Intention & Prayer
A new effort by Targeted Justice.
Mark it on your daily calendar - take a few minutes
Join us mentally and virtually - each day at 12 noon New York City time (11am Houston, 9am Los Angeles). There is no call-in number. Just stop what you are doing for 5 minutes and participate.
For those in Asia-Pacific - we will use 12 noon in Melbourne, Australia.
Repeat the one that resonates most deeply with you.
1. The targeting program has ended. I am now completely free.
The targeting is over, and I walk in full freedom and peace.
My life is mine again; all targeting has permanently ceased.
My happiness has returned. The targeting is finished forever.
Monday, February 9th
🎧 Victory Thru V2K (Biweekly Support Call) – Monday, February 9th at 9:30 PM Eastern
Victory Thru V2K is a biweekly support call focused on shared experiences, community connection, and practical discussion around V2K-related concerns. Participants are encouraged to listen in, share respectfully, and gain insight through open discussion in a supportive environment.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5489
Access Code: 3237775#
Meeting ID: victorycall
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall
Wednesday, February 11th
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
8 PM Eastern /7 PM Central (NOTE THE NEW TIME)
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Digital Warriors meetings starting soon.
We will be announcing meetings in Australia and India. Stay tuned.
X: TJ Digital Warriors
https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621
Saturday, February 14th
🆕 DMV Targeted Justice Monthly Meeting – Saturday, February 14th at 2 PM Eastern (Washington, D.C.)
This month’s meeting will be held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library (Room 302-D), located at 901 G St. NW, Washington, D.C. The nearest Metro station is Gallery Place–Chinatown.
Sunday, February 15th
India TI Group Conference Call
Hosted by: Piyush, Country Manager for India, Targeted Justice
A new weekly conference call bringing Indian Targeted Individuals together to share experiences, strengthen connection, and support one another amid new developments in India.
Time: Sundays at 1:30 PM (India Time)
Please join according to your local time zone.
Dial-In (International): +612 4022 9113
Access Code: 4647797#
Join Online:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
TIevents.org
More Podcasts and Conference calls. There are calls every day - See the calendar.
COLORADO TIs MEET UP
For TIs in the state of Colorado, there is a meetup forming just for you. Those interested may contact:
Lenette - touchingtheangels@proton.me
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice
