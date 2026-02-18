Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rich's avatar
Rich
7h

Thank you TJ!

ILovemycountry

I hate my government

Reply
Share
1 reply
Rich's avatar
Rich
7h

Love you TT. Yes very 👍 true

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture