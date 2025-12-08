Podcasts & Conference Calls
Cognitive Liberty: Mind Control
Amazing documentary by Domenic Halpin.
Podcasts & Conference Calls
Week of December 8–14, 2025
Monday, December 8th
Victory Through V2K – Cognitive Liberty: Mind Control Screening & Q&A
Tonight includes a screening of Cognitive Liberty: Mind Control followed by an open Q&A, offering space for reflection, questions, and shared insight.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5489
Access Code: 3237775#
Meeting ID: victorycall
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall
Wednesday, December 10th
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
8 PM Eastern /7 PM Central (NOTE THE NEW TIME)
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Digital Warriors meetings starting soon.
We will be announcing meetings in Australia and India. Stay tuned.
X: TJ Digital Warriors
https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621
Saturday, December 13th
Targeted Justice Houston TI Meeting - moved to Washington DC.
To Be Announced on Wednesday - The Gavel.
Sunday, December 14th
TUNE IN LIVE:
“The Chosen Heroes” Podcast with Melissa Miller
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
