Cognitive Liberty: Mind Control

Amazing documentary by Domenic Halpin.

Podcasts & Conference Calls

Week of December 8–14, 2025

Monday, December 8th

Victory Through V2K – Cognitive Liberty: Mind Control Screening & Q&A

Tonight includes a screening of Cognitive Liberty: Mind Control followed by an open Q&A, offering space for reflection, questions, and shared insight.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST



Dial-In: (605) 313-5489

Access Code: 3237775#

Meeting ID: victorycall

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall



Wednesday, December 10th

THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo



8 PM Eastern /7 PM Central (NOTE THE NEW TIME)

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

Digital Warriors meetings starting soon.

We will be announcing meetings in Australia and India. Stay tuned.

X: Targeted Justice, Inc.

X: TJ Digital Warriors

https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621



Saturday, December 13th

Targeted Justice Houston TI Meeting - moved to Washington DC.

To Be Announced on Wednesday - The Gavel.



Sunday, December 14th

TUNE IN LIVE:

“The Chosen Heroes” Podcast with Melissa Miller

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

