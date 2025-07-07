Podcasts, Conference Calls & Events

July 7th - 13th, 2025

Monday, July 7th

🎧 Victory Through V2K (Biweekly Support Call) – Returns Monday, July 14th at 9:30 PM EST

Tuesday, [CORRECTION - First Tuesday of every month]

Next call is August 5th

12 noon CDT, 1pm EDT, 10am PDT

Targeted Justice Latin America call (In Spanish)

En Español!

Mesa redonda comparando notas sobre las modalidades del programa de pesonas objetivo en latinoamérica:

Prof. Javier Dadan - Argentina

Periodista Mariana Vargas - Mejico

Valdemir Oloiveira, Brazil

Ana Toledo, Puerto Rico

Tuesday

GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)

📅 Start Times:

8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:

https://gogisjam.com/

✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:

https://substack.com/@gogijustice

📞 Direct Dial-In (No Access Code Needed): (508) 924-3131

💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210

🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Wednesday, July 9th

THE GAVEL - With Attorney Ana Toledo

4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

x.com/TargetedJustice

FB: https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555981116703

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Friday July 11th

Im Auge des Sturms

(In the Eye of the Storm)

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

JOIN:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)

United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Saturday, July 12th

Targeted Justice Houston TI Meeting

Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am CST

LIVESTREAM

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

x.com/TargetedJustice

FB: https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555981116703

Location:

Onion Creek Restaurant

3106 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

Digital Warriors meeting starting soon. Stay tuned.

X: @TargetedJustice

Sunday, June 13th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller - Featuring Special Guest: Chris Mettlen, Targeted Justice - Vice President - Africa and Middle East

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785