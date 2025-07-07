Podcasts, Conference Calls & Events
July 7th - 13th, 2025
/
Monday, July 7th
🎧 Victory Through V2K (Biweekly Support Call) – Returns Monday, July 14th at 9:30 PM EST
/
Tuesday, [CORRECTION - First Tuesday of every month]
Next call is August 5th
12 noon CDT, 1pm EDT, 10am PDT
Targeted Justice Latin America call (In Spanish)
En Español!
Mesa redonda comparando notas sobre las modalidades del programa de pesonas objetivo en latinoamérica:
Prof. Javier Dadan - Argentina
Periodista Mariana Vargas - Mejico
Valdemir Oloiveira, Brazil
Ana Toledo, Puerto Rico
/
Tuesday
GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)
📅 Start Times:
8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:
https://gogisjam.com/
✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:
https://substack.com/@gogijustice
📞 Direct Dial-In (No Access Code Needed): (508) 924-3131
💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210
🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
/
Wednesday, July 9th
THE GAVEL - With Attorney Ana Toledo
4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
x.com/TargetedJustice
FB: https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555981116703
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
/
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
\
Friday July 11th
Im Auge des Sturms
(In the Eye of the Storm)
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
JOIN:
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)
United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
/
Saturday, July 12th
Targeted Justice Houston TI Meeting
Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am CST
LIVESTREAM
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice
x.com/TargetedJustice
FB: https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555981116703
Location:
Onion Creek Restaurant
3106 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007
/
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Digital Warriors meeting starting soon. Stay tuned.
X: @TargetedJustice
/
Sunday, June 13th
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller - Featuring Special Guest: Chris Mettlen, Targeted Justice - Vice President - Africa and Middle East
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
The TI Program can only be shutdown by the people that fund and control it.
\
If you want to waste time going after your neighbors - then go ahead.
But please don't pretend that this will somehow help other Targeted Individuals...
Keep contacting the White House. Everyday.
\
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
\