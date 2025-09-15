Podcasts & Conference Calls

September 15-21, 2025



Monday, September 15th



Victory Through V2K Biweekly Call – Featuring Craig LaForest

A focused support call for those experiencing Voice to Skull (V2K) targeting.

This week’s call features special guest Craig LaForest, an Australian TI and activist, who will share his experiences and insights alongside Rose, a Targeted Justice volunteer. Together, they will guide discussion, foster connection, and provide a supportive space for healing and empowerment. Join in to listen, share, and stand strong with the community.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST



Dial-In: (605) 313-5489

Access Code: 3237775#

Meeting ID: victorycall

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall

Wednesday, September 17th

THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo -

Special Guest: Robert C. Brown, paralegal help for Targeted Individuals. Mr Brown offers assistance for Targeted Individuals, at lower cost than a law firm.

Contact Mr Brown:

Email: rcb42midway368@proton.me

4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

Digital Warriors meeting starting soon. Stay tuned.

X:

X: TJ Digital Warriors

Sunday, September 21st

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller – Featuring special guest Dawn Solomon.



Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.



Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

