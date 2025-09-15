Podcasts & Conference Calls
September 15-21, 2025
Monday, September 15th
Victory Through V2K Biweekly Call – Featuring Craig LaForest
A focused support call for those experiencing Voice to Skull (V2K) targeting.
This week’s call features special guest Craig LaForest, an Australian TI and activist, who will share his experiences and insights alongside Rose, a Targeted Justice volunteer. Together, they will guide discussion, foster connection, and provide a supportive space for healing and empowerment. Join in to listen, share, and stand strong with the community.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5489
Access Code: 3237775#
Meeting ID: victorycall
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall
Wednesday, September 17th
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo -
Special Guest: Robert C. Brown, paralegal help for Targeted Individuals. Mr Brown offers assistance for Targeted Individuals, at lower cost than a law firm.
Contact Mr Brown:
Email: rcb42midway368@proton.me
4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Digital Warriors meeting starting soon. Stay tuned.
X:
X: TJ Digital Warriors
Sunday, September 21st
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller – Featuring special guest Dawn Solomon.
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
\