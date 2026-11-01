Podcasts & Conference Calls
Special Note: Minister Jerome’s call will start at 10am EST, 9am Central.
Everyday - Set your cell phone alarm
Conscious Intention & Prayer
Join us mentally and virtually - each day at 12 noon New York City time (11am Houston, 9am Los Angeles). There is no call-in number. - Just stop what you are doing for 5 - 10 minutes and participate.
For those in Asia-Pacific - 12 noon in Melbourne, Australia.
Europe - 12 noon in Paris & Berlin
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Repeat a statement that resonates most deeply with you. Such as -
1. The targeting program has ended. We are now free.
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Join our Digital Warriors online!
Sign up on X.com - it’s FREE!
X: TJ Digital Warriors
https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621
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Sundays
Sundays
India TI Group Conference Call
Hosted by: Piyush, Country Manager for India, Targeted Justice
A new weekly conference call bringing Indian Targeted Individuals together to share experiences, strengthen connection, and support one another amid new developments in India.
Time: Sundays at 1:30 PM (India Time)
Please join according to your local time zone.
Dial-In (International): +612 4022 9113
Access Code: 4647797#
Join Online:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Contact: piyush.goel@posteo.in
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Sundays
Octoberfest is coming!
German TI Zoom Meeting
3pm CET Berlin, 9am EDT
https://tievents.org/events/ti-meeting-zoom-sunday-3pm-cet-9am-est/
TI MEETING AUF ZOOM – JEDEN SONNTAG UM 15 UHR CET / TI MEETING ON ZOOM – EVERY SUNDAY AT 3 PM CET (9 AM EST)
Deutsch
Zoom-Meeting beitreten:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/7900510630
Meeting-ID: 790 051 0630
Telefon (Ortseinwahl suchen):
https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kbmGFeDiz9
Weitere Informationen
Newsletter: substack.com/@schutzschild
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Wednesdays
TI HELP NOW
🌐 tihelpnow.com
✉️ tihelpnow@gmail.com
Hosted by: Pastor Daymond “Chief” Jones Over 40 Years of Serving God and Country
Co-hosted by: Rev. Dr. Andrea Walters, Paralegal
Time: 9:00 PM EDT / 8:00 PM CDT / 6:00 PM PDT
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
FCC ID: daymond 40408
Join https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
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Fridays
THE GAVEL
Attorney Ana Toledo
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
A Legal Podcast With Attorney Ana Toledo — Fridays At 8 PM EDT / 7 PM CDT
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals in our Quest for Freedom from government weaponization.
Join Ana as she brings you from Washington, D.C., the Truth Avalanche happening in our nation.
Please consider a donation:
https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo
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Saturdays
Southern Cross Searchers
This is a T.I. call hosted by Helene in Australia.
“Bring your cares, share and learn, grow and flourish. It’s time to take back your power and your life”.
-Helene
Saturdays
7pm Melbourne
9pm New Zealand
Ways To Join:
Dial-In: 02 4022 9113 within Australia
Dial-in: +612 4022 9113 from New Zealand
Access Code: 4647797#
OR
Join online for Video, Chat and Screen Sharing:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
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Saturday (last Saturday of month)
SUPPORT FOR SPANISH-SPEAKING TIs
APOYO A LOS TIs HISPANOHABLANTES
Targeted Justice Monthly Spanish Meeting
Reunión Mensual en Español de Targeted Justice
Please share with any Spanish-speaking TI.
Por favor comparta con cualquier TI hispanohablante.
SABADO/ 2pm EST
SATURDAY 2pm EST
Featuring:
Javier – Argentina
Horacio – Chile
Mariana – Mexico
Ana – Washington, D.C.
Miguel – California
¡Intentaremos tener llamada en Zoom simultánea para recibir preguntas y escucharles!
Watch on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6857933?
Watch on X:
[Link coming soon]
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1st Day of Each Month
Praying For Freedom Call
Hosted by: Minister Jerome and Esteemed Community Leaders
Join us every 1st Day of the month for a heartfelt call to prayer. Led by Minister Jerome and respected voices in the community, this gathering offers strength, healing, and unity for all Targeted Individuals.
Conference Call Start Times: 12 noon EDT/11am CDT/ 9am PDT
📞 Ways to Join
Phone: (518) 425-1318
Meeting ID: ljrich3659
TIevents.org
More Podcasts and Conference calls. There are calls every day - See the calendar.
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TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice
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Please consider a Donation
Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.
Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me
https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo
or
https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice
by check:
Targeted Justice
P.O. Box 15990
Houston, TX 77220
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Gifts & Tshirts
https://targeted-justice.printify.me/products
https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/
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Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.
#DeFundCIA;
*contains opinions of Targeted Justice
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