Podcasts & Conference Calls

June 16th - 22nd, 2025

Monday, June 16th

Victory Thru V2K (Biweekly Support Call)

A focused support call for those experiencing Voice to Skull (V2K) targeting.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST



Dial-In: (605) 313-5489

Access Code: 3237775#

Meeting ID: victorycall

Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall

Hosted By: Lindsay, Targeted Justice VP of Public Relations & Communication

Tuesday, June 17th

GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)

⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!

📅 Start Times:

8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 5:30 PM PST

🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:

https://gogisjam.com/

✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:

https://substack.com/@gogijustice

📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

🔑 Access Code: 2832692#

💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210

🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Wednesday, June 18th

THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo

4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Friday June 20th



Im Auge des Sturms

(In the Eye of the Storm)

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

JOIN:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)

United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Saturday, June 21st



🚨 ONGOING! TARGETED INDIVIDUAL COMBAT TRAINING – BIWEEKLY WORK SESSIONS WITH MELISSA MILLER & JAMIE RICE



NEW START TIME: 1:00 PM EST / 12:00 PM CST / 11:00 AM MST / 10:00 AM PST

Join Melissa Miller and Jamie Rice for biweekly sessions focused on combat training and inner healing strategies to build strength, increase resilience, and support your journey as a Targeted Individual.

Ways To Join

📞 Dial-in Number (US): (605) 313-5614

📟 Access Code: 6772502#

🌐 International Dial-in Numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/chosenheroes

🖥️ Online Meeting ID: chosenheroes

💻 Join the Online Meeting: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/chosenheroes

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

Digital Warriors meeting starting soon. Stay tuned.

Sunday, June 22nd

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller - Featuring Special Guest: Ken Stroud

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

