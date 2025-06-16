Register for Targeted Action 2025
Podcasts & Conference Calls
June 16th - 22nd, 2025
Monday, June 16th
Victory Thru V2K (Biweekly Support Call)
A focused support call for those experiencing Voice to Skull (V2K) targeting.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5489
Access Code: 3237775#
Meeting ID: victorycall
Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall
Hosted By: Lindsay, Targeted Justice VP of Public Relations & Communication
Tuesday, June 17th
GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)
⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!
📅 Start Times:
8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 5:30 PM PST
🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:
https://gogisjam.com/
✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:
https://substack.com/@gogijustice
📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
🔑 Access Code: 2832692#
💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210
🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday, June 18th
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Friday June 20th
Im Auge des Sturms
(In the Eye of the Storm)
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
JOIN:
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)
United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Saturday, June 21st
🚨 ONGOING! TARGETED INDIVIDUAL COMBAT TRAINING – BIWEEKLY WORK SESSIONS WITH MELISSA MILLER & JAMIE RICE
NEW START TIME: 1:00 PM EST / 12:00 PM CST / 11:00 AM MST / 10:00 AM PST
Join Melissa Miller and Jamie Rice for biweekly sessions focused on combat training and inner healing strategies to build strength, increase resilience, and support your journey as a Targeted Individual.
Ways To Join
📞 Dial-in Number (US): (605) 313-5614
📟 Access Code: 6772502#
🌐 International Dial-in Numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/chosenheroes
🖥️ Online Meeting ID: chosenheroes
💻 Join the Online Meeting: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/chosenheroes
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Digital Warriors meeting starting soon. Stay tuned.
X: @TargetedJustice
Sunday, June 22nd
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller - Featuring Special Guest: Ken Stroud
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
