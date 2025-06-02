Kim Mosby interview with Dr Len Ber.

/

Podcast & Conference Calls

June 2nd - 8th, 2025

Monday, June 2nd

/

Victory Thru V2K (Biweekly Support Call)

A focused support call for those experiencing Voice to Skull (V2K) targeting. Join host Lindsay Penn and others who truly understand for discussion, insight, and connection. Come for clarity, stay for community.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST



Dial-In: (605) 313-5489

Access Code: 3237775#

Meeting ID: victorycall

Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall

Hosted By: Lindsay, Targeted Justice VP of Public Relations & Communication

/

Tuesday, June 3rd

GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)

⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!

📅 Start Times:

8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 5:30 PM PST



🔥 THE JAM FOCUS 6/3/25:

American Rights Cont’d, Boots On The Ground, and Just Us

This week’s JAM takes an intimate look at Gangstalking and the real I-Robot. We'll recap key moments from past JAMs since January—memorable speakers, powerful clips, and lessons worth revisiting. It’s time to review, reset, and renew.

🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:

https://gogisjam.com/

✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:

https://substack.com/@gogijustice

📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

🔑 Access Code: 2832692#

💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210

🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

/

Wednesday, June 4th

THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo

4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

/

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

\

Friday June 6th



Praying For Freedom Call

Hosted by Minister Jerome and Esteemed Community Leaders

Join us every first Friday of the month for a heartfelt call to prayer. Led by Minister Jerome and respected voices in the community, this gathering offers strength, healing, and unity for all Targeted Individuals.

Conference Call Start Times:

12:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM CST / 10:00 AM MST / 9:00 AM PST

Ways to Join

Phone: (518) 425-1318

Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/ljrich3659

Meeting ID: ljrich3659

Moderator: Minister Jerome





/

Friday



Im Auge des Sturms

(In the Eye of the Storm)

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

JOIN:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)

United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

/

Saturday, June 7th



🚨 ONGOING! TARGETED INDIVIDUAL COMBAT TRAINING – BIWEEKLY WORK SESSIONS WITH MELISSA MILLER & JAMIE RICE



NEW START TIME: 1:00 PM EST / 12:00 PM CST / 11:00 AM MST / 10:00 AM PST

Join Melissa Miller and Jamie Rice for biweekly sessions focused on combat training and inner healing strategies to build strength, increase resilience, and support your journey as a Targeted Individual.

Ways To Join

📞 Dial-in Number (US): (605) 313-5614

📟 Access Code: 6772502#

🌐 International Dial-in Numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/chosenheroes

🖥️ Online Meeting ID: chosenheroes

💻 Join the Online Meeting: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/chosenheroes

/



Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

Digital Warriors meeting starting soon. Stay tuned.

X: @TargetedJustice

/

Sunday, June 8th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller - Featuring: Dawn Solomon - Analysis of Technology within Blood

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

/