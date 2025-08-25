TI Day - 29 August
For TI Day on the Friday the 29th - TJ is recommending that you distribute flyers to Urgent Care and Emergency Clinics. You can find clinics on maps.google.com - just search for “urgent care.”
Other languages are available here:
https://targetedjustice.com/flyers
Podcasts & Conference Calls
August 25-31, 2025
Monday, August 25th
Victory Through V2K Biweekly Call
A focused support call for those experiencing Voice to Skull (V2K) targeting.
This week’s call is hosted by Rose, a Targeted Justice volunteer, who will guide the discussion and hold space for connection, support, and empowerment. Join in to share, listen, and gain encouragement as we continue standing strong together.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5489
Access Code: 3237775#
Meeting ID: victorycall
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall
Wednesday, August 27th
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Friday August 29th - TI Day!
Im Auge des Sturms
(In the Eye of the Storm)
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
JOIN:
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)
United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Digital Warriors meeting starting soon. Stay tuned.
X: @TargetedJustice
Sunday, August 31st
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller – Featuring Special Guest: Wendi (The Butterfly Transmission: A podcast from a Targeted Life told through vision, trauma and art)
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
