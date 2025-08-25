Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexis Rodriguez's avatar
Alexis Rodriguez
7h

Hello...Still no attorneys from TJ working in Puerto Rico?

Others, somehow associated (working or not), for TJ?

Professionals, legal assistants, volunteers?

Good day!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
nico napo's avatar
nico napo
7h

THERE WAS A GIRL THAT HAD MAP OF TI'S, SITE WENT DARK.

WE NEED ANOTHER.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture