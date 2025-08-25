TI Day - 29 August

For TI Day on the Friday the 29th - TJ is recommending that you distribute flyers to Urgent Care and Emergency Clinics. You can find clinics on maps.google.com - just search for “urgent care.”

Other languages are available here:

https://targetedjustice.com/flyers

\

Podcasts & Conference Calls

August 25-31, 2025

Monday, August 25th

/

Victory Through V2K Biweekly Call

A focused support call for those experiencing Voice to Skull (V2K) targeting.

This week’s call is hosted by Rose, a Targeted Justice volunteer, who will guide the discussion and hold space for connection, support, and empowerment. Join in to share, listen, and gain encouragement as we continue standing strong together.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST



Dial-In: (605) 313-5489

Access Code: 3237775#

Meeting ID: victorycall

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall

/

Wednesday, August 27th

THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo

4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

/

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

/

Friday August 29th - TI Day!

Im Auge des Sturms

(In the Eye of the Storm)

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

JOIN:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)

United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

/

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

Digital Warriors meeting starting soon. Stay tuned.

X: @TargetedJustice

/

Sunday, August 31st

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller – Featuring Special Guest: Wendi (The Butterfly Transmission: A podcast from a Targeted Life told through vision, trauma and art)



Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.



Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785