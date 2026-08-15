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Barbara Guillette's avatar
Barbara Guillette
5h

It certainly has spread, but not far enough, we both have the same wish. 1. More will fall victim as a target,we need numbers to revolt and fight againdt slavery.But the elite want more numbers for depopulation and more as controlled slaves. A quandary at best. Then we have the Chinese wanting as the Mexicans and especially The Muslims want to rule the world. The world is already ruled,these groups are just blind and chess pieces. We fight each other for Rothschild ,theil,harrari, lutnick, Altman ,land, Schwab, Gates,and so many more ,go to tri-lateral commissions. Online..

That will blow you away.

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