Week of May 26 – June 1, 2025

Monday, May 26th

🎧 Victory Through V2K (Biweekly Support Call) – Returns Monday, June 2nd at 9:30 PM EST



Tuesday, May 27th

GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)

📅 Start Times: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 5:30 PM PST



SPECIAL GUEST: Ken Stroud – IT Expert & Political Songwriter

SPECIAL FEATURE: A Closer Look at GangStalkers — Confessions of a Gangstalker Whistleblower. Do they BREAK-IN TI HOMES... and if so – WHY!?

🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:

https://gogisjam.com/

✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:

https://substack.com/@gogijustice



📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

🔑 Access Code: 2832692#

💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210

🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Wednesday

THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo

3pm Central/ 4pm Eastern/ 1pm Pacific

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

Wednesday, May 28th

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

FCC Meeting ID: daymond40408

Friday May 30th

Im Auge des Sturms

(In the Eye of the Storm)

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

JOIN:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)

United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time.

Tell your TI Story -

If you speak German and would like to be interviewed…

Contact Harald:

X: @BremsHarald

E-Mail: habre@protonmail.com

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

X: @TargetedJustice

Sunday, June 1st

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller Featuring Special Guest: Major Jeffrey Prather - former Special Operations DIA Intelligence Collector, DEA Special Agent whistleblower



Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

We are still looking for Targeted Individuals that want to be interviewed.

Send your first name, country/state, email and phone number. Tell us about your talking points as a Targeted Individual.

Put “Interview” in the subject line.

TJustice2@proton.me

