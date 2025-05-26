Conference Calls & Podcasts
Week of May 26 – June 1, 2025
Monday, May 26th
🎧 Victory Through V2K (Biweekly Support Call) – Returns Monday, June 2nd at 9:30 PM EST
Tuesday, May 27th
GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)
📅 Start Times: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 5:30 PM PST
SPECIAL GUEST: Ken Stroud – IT Expert & Political Songwriter
SPECIAL FEATURE: A Closer Look at GangStalkers — Confessions of a Gangstalker Whistleblower. Do they BREAK-IN TI HOMES... and if so – WHY!?
🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:
https://gogisjam.com/
✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:
https://substack.com/@gogijustice
📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
🔑 Access Code: 2832692#
💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210
🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
3pm Central/ 4pm Eastern/ 1pm Pacific
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
Wednesday, May 28th
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
FCC Meeting ID: daymond40408
Friday May 30th
Im Auge des Sturms
(In the Eye of the Storm)
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
JOIN:
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z
Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)
United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Join according to your local time.
Tell your TI Story -
If you speak German and would like to be interviewed…
Contact Harald:
X: @BremsHarald
E-Mail: habre@protonmail.com
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
X: @TargetedJustice
Sunday, June 1st
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller Featuring Special Guest: Major Jeffrey Prather - former Special Operations DIA Intelligence Collector, DEA Special Agent whistleblower
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
We are still looking for Targeted Individuals that want to be interviewed.
Send your first name, country/state, email and phone number. Tell us about your talking points as a Targeted Individual.
Put “Interview” in the subject line.
TJustice2@proton.me
