Podcasts & Conference calls
Week of January 28 – February 1, 2026
/
/
Wednesday, January 28th
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
8 PM Eastern /7 PM Central (NOTE THE NEW TIME)
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
/
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
/
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Digital Warriors meetings starting soon.
We will be announcing meetings in Australia and India. Stay tuned.
X: TJ Digital Warriors
https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621
/
Sunday, February 1st
India TI Group Conference Call
Hosted by: Piyush, Country Manager for India, Targeted Justice
A new weekly conference call bringing Indian Targeted Individuals together to share experiences, strengthen connection, and support one another amid new developments in India.
Time: Sundays at 1:30 PM (India Time)
Please join according to your local time zone.
Dial-In (International): +612 4022 9113
Access Code: 4647797#
Join Online:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Contact: sunchild@posteo.uk
/
Sunday
The Chosen Heroes Podcast With Melissa Miller — Temporarily On Pause
We Look Forward To Returning To Our Regular Time Slot Of 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST Soon. https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
/
TIevents.org
More Podcasts and Conference calls. There are calls every day - See the calendar.