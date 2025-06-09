Come on Digital Warriors! We need your help!

Sign up on X dot com

Conference Calls, Podcasts & Events

Week of June 9 – 15, 2025

Monday, June 9th

🎧 Victory Through V2K (Biweekly Support Call) – Returns Monday, June 16th at 9:30 PM EST



Tuesday, June 10th

GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)

⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!

📅 Start Times:

8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 5:30 PM PST



🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:

https://gogisjam.com/

✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:

https://substack.com/@gogijustice



📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

🔑 Access Code: 2832692#

💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210

🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Wednesday June 11th

THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo

3pm Central/ 4pm Eastern/ 1pm Pacific

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

FCC Meeting ID: daymond40408

Friday June 13th

Im Auge des Sturms

(In the Eye of the Storm)

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

JOIN:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)

United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time.

Tell your TI Story -

If you speak German and would like to be interviewed…

Contact Harald:

X: @BremsHarald

E-Mail: habre@protonmail.com

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

X: @TargetedJustice

Saturday June 14th

Targeted Justice Houston TI Meeting

Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am CST

Location:

Onion Creek Restaurant

3106 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007

Sunday, June 15th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller Featuring Special Guest: Minister Julia Thompson of Global Awakening Prayer



Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

