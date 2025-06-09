Come on Digital Warriors! We need your help!
Conference Calls, Podcasts & Events
Week of June 9 – 15, 2025
Monday, June 9th
🎧 Victory Through V2K (Biweekly Support Call) – Returns Monday, June 16th at 9:30 PM EST
Tuesday, June 10th
GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)
⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!
📅 Start Times:
8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 5:30 PM PST
🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:
https://gogisjam.com/
✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:
https://substack.com/@gogijustice
📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
🔑 Access Code: 2832692#
💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210
🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday June 11th
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
3pm Central/ 4pm Eastern/ 1pm Pacific
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
FCC Meeting ID: daymond40408
Friday June 13th
Im Auge des Sturms
(In the Eye of the Storm)
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
JOIN:
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z
Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)
United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Join according to your local time.
Tell your TI Story -
If you speak German and would like to be interviewed…
Contact Harald:
X: @BremsHarald
E-Mail: habre@protonmail.com
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
X: @TargetedJustice
Saturday June 14th
Targeted Justice Houston TI Meeting
Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am CST
Location:
Onion Creek Restaurant
3106 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007
Sunday, June 15th
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller Featuring Special Guest: Minister Julia Thompson of Global Awakening Prayer
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
