Podcasts & Conference Calls

Week of January 21–25, 2026

Wednesday, January 21st



THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo



8 PM Eastern /7 PM Central (NOTE THE NEW TIME)

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

Digital Warriors meetings starting soon.

We will be announcing meetings in Australia and India. Stay tuned.

X: Targeted Justice, Inc.

X: TJ Digital Warriors

https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621

Sunday, January 25th



India TI Group Conference Call

Hosted by: Piyush, Country Manager for India, Targeted Justice

A new weekly conference call bringing Indian Targeted Individuals together to share experiences, strengthen connection, and support one another amid new developments in India.

Time: Sundays at 1:30 PM (India Time)

Please join according to your local time zone.

Dial-In (International): +612 4022 9113

Access Code: 4647797#

Join Online:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Contact: sunchild@posteo.uk

Sunday

TUNE IN LIVE:

“The Chosen Heroes” Podcast with Melissa Miller



Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

More Podcasts and Conference calls. There are calls every day - See the calendar.

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

