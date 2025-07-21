Podcasts & Conference Calls

July 21st - 27th, 2025

/

Monday, July 21st

🎧 Victory Through V2K (Biweekly Support Call) – Returns Monday, July 28th at 9:30 PM EST

/

Tuesday, July 22nd

GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)

⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!



📅 Start Times:

8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 5:30 PM PST



THEME: Getting Ready for the NEXT TI Thing! And It's Going to be GOOD!



The JAM's SPECIAL GUEST: Christine Paladina — toxicity expert and detox coach. Christine has been featured by American Medicine Today, FOX News Talk Radio, KTRS, WBAP Dallas, NTD News Canada TV, K1037 Montreal, WLW, KOGO, ABC33 TV, Sirius XM, The Rick Valdes Show, and more across North America.



Topics: American Rights Cont’d · Boots On The Ground · TI SOLUTIONS



🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:

https://gogisjam.com/

✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:

https://substack.com/@gogijustice

📞 Direct Dial-In (No Access Code Needed): (508) 924-3131

💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210

🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

/

Wednesday, July 23rd

THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo

4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

/

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

\

Friday July 25th

Im Auge des Sturms

(In the Eye of the Storm)

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

JOIN:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)

United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

/

Saturday, July 26th

🚨 Ongoing! Targeted Survivor Counterintelligence Training – Biweekly Teleconference with Jamie Rice & Melissa Miller

🕐 New Time: 2 PM EST / 1 PM CST /11 AM PST

Join Jamie Rice (Quantum Reality Studies) and Melissa Miller for biweekly sessions combining the Poli‑Si method with counterintelligence strategies and healing practices, designed to empower Targeted Individuals.

Fortify Your Mind – Join The Fight!

Videos are available for past meetings on the Chosen Heroes YouTube channel.

Ways To Join

📞 Dial-in Number (US): (605) 313-5614

📟 Access Code: 6772502#

🌐 International Dial-in Numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/chosenheroes

🖥️ Online Meeting ID: chosenheroes

💻 Join the Online Meeting: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/chosenheroes

/

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

Digital Warriors meeting starting soon. Stay tuned.

X: @TargetedJustice

/

Sunday, June 27th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller - Featuring Special Guest: Jason Lee (Galactic Monk)

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

/