Ana Goes to Washington! She is fighting for you!

Please support Attorney Ana Toledo on her move to Washington DC.

We need monthly donations to cover her expenses. Can you help?

She is not getting paid for this - Just expenses.

“As part of my fundraising efforts to relocate to D.C. to fight for FREEDOM, I have created a Founding Member subscription for donors - go to my substack called “Mira!”. Aside from access to content that hereinafter will be posted ONLY for paid subscribers, I will grant Founding Members a half hour video or phone call, as well as access to the once-a-month Zoom call for donors I will hold from D.C. to give updates on my mission.

You can also donate through:

https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo

You can also donate thru Cornerstone, Patreon, or send a check. Please let us know it’s for Ana in Wash DC.

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

Podcasts & Conference Calls

October 13 – 19, 2025

Monday, October 13th



Victory Through V2K Biweekly Call – Breaking the Silence (Part 2)



A focused support call for those experiencing Voice to Skull (V2K) targeting. This week’s call will address some of the most personal and difficult experiences reported by TIs. With care and respect, Rose will provide a supportive space for open discussion, validation, and healing. Join in to connect, share, and draw strength from the community.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST



Dial-In: (605) 313-5489

Access Code: 3237775#

Meeting ID: victorycall

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall



Wednesday, October 15th



THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo



7 PM Central (NOTE THE NEW TIME)

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

Digital Warriors meetings starting soon.

We will be announcing meetings in Australia and India. Stay tuned.

X: Targeted Justice, Inc.

X: TJ Digital Warriors

https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621

Sunday, October 19th

TUNE IN LIVE:

“The Chosen Heroes” Podcast With Melissa Miller – Featuring special guest Sara Martinez (The VineSisters)



Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

