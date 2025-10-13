Ana Goes to Washington! She is fighting for you!
Please support Attorney Ana Toledo on her move to Washington DC.
We need monthly donations to cover her expenses. Can you help?
She is not getting paid for this - Just expenses.
“As part of my fundraising efforts to relocate to D.C. to fight for FREEDOM, I have created a Founding Member subscription for donors - go to my substack called “Mira!”. Aside from access to content that hereinafter will be posted ONLY for paid subscribers, I will grant Founding Members a half hour video or phone call, as well as access to the once-a-month Zoom call for donors I will hold from D.C. to give updates on my mission.
You can also donate through:
https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo
You can also donate thru Cornerstone, Patreon, or send a check. Please let us know it’s for Ana in Wash DC.
Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.
Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me
https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice
or
https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice
by check:
Targeted Justice
P.O. Box 15990
Houston, TX 77220
Podcasts & Conference Calls
October 13 – 19, 2025
/
Monday, October 13th
Victory Through V2K Biweekly Call – Breaking the Silence (Part 2)
A focused support call for those experiencing Voice to Skull (V2K) targeting. This week’s call will address some of the most personal and difficult experiences reported by TIs. With care and respect, Rose will provide a supportive space for open discussion, validation, and healing. Join in to connect, share, and draw strength from the community.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5489
Access Code: 3237775#
Meeting ID: victorycall
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall
/
Wednesday, October 15th
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
7 PM Central (NOTE THE NEW TIME)
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
/
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
/
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Digital Warriors meetings starting soon.
We will be announcing meetings in Australia and India. Stay tuned.
X: TJ Digital Warriors
https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621
/
Sunday, October 19th
TUNE IN LIVE:
“The Chosen Heroes” Podcast With Melissa Miller – Featuring special guest Sara Martinez (The VineSisters)
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
Great ! God bless u! Pray for targeted individuals and their famlies.