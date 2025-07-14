Podcasts & Conference Calls
Join Harald on Fridays.
\
July 14th - 20th 2025
July 14th - 20th 2025
Monday, July 14th
Victory Through V2K Conference Call - Featuring Special Guest: Armando
A focused support call for those experiencing Voice to Skull (V2K) targeting. This week, Targeted Justice volunteer Rose hosts a compelling conversation with Armando, inventor of the Silent Knight Shielding Device, in an evening of insight, innovation, and support..
https://www.targetsourcellc.com
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5489
Access Code: 3237775#
Meeting ID: victorycall
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall
Tuesday, July 15th
GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)
⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!
📅 Start Times:
8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 5:30 PM PST
SPECIAL “FREEDOM” EDITION OF THE GOGI’S AFTER DINNER JAM
GoGi Interviews Sister Keri, Ambassador for Christ; Former Nun, FORMER TI. CORRECT: SHE WAS, AND IS NO LONGER TARGETED! Sister Keri will share the spiritual anecdote, her testimony and TI Tips!
+GoGi reads a special message from a special TI Friend
Don’t Miss This One!
🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:
https://gogisjam.com/
✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:
https://substack.com/@gogijustice
📞 Direct Dial-In (No Access Code Needed): (508) 924-3131
💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210
🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday, July 16th
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Friday July 18th
Im Auge des Sturms
(In the Eye of the Storm)
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
JOIN:
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)
United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Digital Warriors meeting starting soon. Stay tuned.
X: @TargetedJustice
Sunday, July 20th
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller - Featuring Special Guest: Norman Rabin
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
