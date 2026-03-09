Podcasts & Conference Calls
Week of March 9 –15, 2026
Everyday - Set alarm on your cell phone
Conscious Intention & Prayer
A new effort by Targeted Justice.
Research has proven this works!
Join us mentally and virtually - each day at 12 noon New York City time (11am Houston, 9am Los Angeles). There is no call-in number. Just stop what you are doing for 5 - 10 minutes and participate.
For those in Asia-Pacific - 12 noon in Melbourne, Australia.
Europe - 12 noon in Paris & Berlin
Repeat the one that resonates most deeply with you.
1. The targeting program has ended. I am now completely free.
The targeting is over, and I walk in full freedom and peace.
My life is mine again; all targeting has permanently ceased.
My happiness has returned. The targeting is finished forever.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Sign up on X.com - it’s FREE!
X: TJ Digital Warriors
https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621
Monday (Biweekly)
🎧 Victory Thru V2K (Biweekly Support Call) – Monday, March 9th at 9:30 PM Eastern
This bi-weekly Victory Thru V2K support call offers a supportive space for individuals experiencing V2K to connect, share experiences, and encourage one another. This week’s call will also feature a recap of the Boston event “Hacking the Human Mind – A Neuroethics Public Awareness Event,” hosted by Neuroethics Now.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5489
Access Code: 3237775#
Meeting ID: victorycall
Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Friday
🚨 New Day: The Gavel – A Legal Podcast With Attorney Ana Toledo — Fridays At 8 PM EST / 7 PM CST
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals in our Quest for Freedom from government weaponization.
Join Ana as she brings you from Washington, D.C., the Truth Avalanche happening in our nation.
Saturday
Southern Cross Searchers
This is a T.I. call hosted by Helene in Australia and Kathryn in New Zealand.
“Bring your cares, share and learn, grow and flourish. It’s time to take back your power and your life”.
-Helene
“If you’re a T.I. living in Australia or New Zealand and you want to learn how to cope with the challenges we face each day, we invite you to come join us on the next conversation... where we focus on strategies to help mitigate targeting and strengthen your mindset. To become Unstoppable!!!
We encourage you to listen and share in knowing that you’re not alone.”
- Kathryn
Saturdays
7pm Melbourne
9pm New Zealand
Ways To Join:
Dial-In: 02 4022 9113 within Australia
Dial-in: +612 4022 9113 from New Zealand
Access Code: 4647797#
OR
Join online for Video, Chat and Screen Sharing:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Saturday
🆕 DMV Targeted Justice Monthly Meeting – Saturday, March 14th at 2 PM Eastern (Washington, D.C.)
This month’s meeting will be held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library (Room 302-D), located at 901 G St. NW, Washington, D.C. The nearest Metro station is Gallery Place–Chinatown
Sunday
India TI Group Conference Call
Hosted by: Piyush, Country Manager for India, Targeted Justice
A new weekly conference call bringing Indian Targeted Individuals together to share experiences, strengthen connection, and support one another amid new developments in India.
Time: Sundays at 1:30 PM (India Time)
Please join according to your local time zone.
Dial-In (International): +612 4022 9113
Access Code: 4647797#
Join Online:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Contact: sunchild@posteo.uk
TIevents.org
More Podcasts and Conference calls. There are calls every day - See the calendar.
COLORADO TIs MEET UP
For TIs in the state of Colorado, there is a meetup forming just for you. Those interested may contact:
Lenette - touchingtheangels@proton.me
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice
Please consider a Donation
Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.
Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me
https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo
or
https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice
by check:
Targeted Justice
P.O. Box 15990
Houston, TX 77220
Gifts & Tshirts
https://targeted-justice.printify.me/products
https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/
Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.
#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI
*contains opinions of Targeted Justice
Lighthouse was locked out of X again, because he posted about the Reltron.
Targeted Justice. Could you compile a dossier on IARPA and the CIA's Science and Technology divisions?
Targeted Justice, you're coming with a dossier. META AI said that IARPA, DARPA, and the CIA are from Virginia, and they are. The same META AI said, just like you said, that the SPACE FORCE is from Colorado... keep up the good work you're doing. You must have just been mistaken about the number of satellites they have. A satellite is very difficult to send into space; it depends on NASA and other places that launch rockets to take satellites into space.