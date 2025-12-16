Podcasts & Conference calls
Dr Ber’s Christmas message
Dr Len Ber’s Christmas Message.
A powerful statement for Targeted Individuals everywhere.
Podcasts & Conference Calls
Week of December 17–21, 2025
Wednesday, December 17th
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
8 PM Eastern /7 PM Central (NOTE THE NEW TIME)
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Digital Warriors meetings starting soon.
We will be announcing meetings in Australia and India. Stay tuned.
X: TJ Digital Warriors
https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621
Sunday, December 21st
TUNE IN LIVE:
“The Chosen Heroes” Podcast with Melissa Miller
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
TIevents.org
More Podcasts and Conference calls. There are calls every day - See the calendar.
I'm being harassed off and on 24/7. My Bible teacher doesn't believe me when I tell her I'm under opposition from our enemies, (satan and his demons who work through others.) I've tried to in the past tell her about targetedindividuals.com and she shuts me down. I can't talk to my family either. Some Christians are in denial that other Christians/others are being persecuted in a different way right here in America. It's really sad how others set us up and make us look mentally unstable. Then we react and it makes us look like the one causing problems. It's called reactive abuse and it's hideous. GOD SAYS VENGEANCE IS MINE!!
Happy Holidays Len to you and yours 🎄🎄🎄