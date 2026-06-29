Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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OD's avatar
OD
4m

TJ, would you be so kind to repost the link to the MK Ultra discussion on Tuesday please ? BIG THANK YOU

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R Jones's avatar
R Jones
6m

🙏🏽🙏🏽 I will be praying virtually every day 9 o’clock California time with you spiritually we can all come together and do this together

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