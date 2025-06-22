CHOSEN HEROES - Today at 4pm EDT, 3pm CDT, 1pm PDT
Letter from a Targeted Individual
Hey TJ,
I wanted to reach out after reading your recent message. I know you’ve spent years — even decades — collecting research, helping others, and surviving things most people will never understand. And I truly respect that.
But I’ll be honest — the tone of that email stung...
We need to lift each other up — not slap people down for being new to the war.
Sincerely,
Dear Subscriber,
Thank you for your note. We know that you mean well, but unfortunately, you do not understand the depth and scope of the TI Program.
The main reason the TI program has lasted for decades is because TI 's are manipulated into believing the people that control the program are the Vatican, the Russians, the Mafia, their neighbors, their boss at work, etc. Those people do not fund or control the TI program.
These mind-controlled TI's spend years fighting the wrong thing. Prosecuting your neighbors will never shut down the TI Program, even if they are involved in gangstalking.
We are not going to coddle people.
We are not going to hold hands and sing kumbayah.
This is a battle for the planet and our children's future.
Many TI's have been seriously and permanently damaged. Their lives are destroyed. Their relationships are destroyed. They are bankrupt.
1. You have not read our emails from women that are raped and trafficked EVERYDAY.
2. You have not read our emails from TI's that are DEW raped and bleeding EVERYDAY.
3. You have not seen the videos of small children screaming because the V2K won't stop. It is real torture.
You have not seen Dr Len Ber in severe pain while being tortured by satellite DEW.
- 65% of our TI community is unemployed.
- About 80% have less than $1000 in their bank account. They cannot plan for anything past next month.
- 14% have been homeless at sometime during the last 12 months.
- More than 90% of our volunteers quit within 2 weeks, because they are so easy to mind control. Is that you?
Clearly, you do not understand...
If you want to sit on the sidelines waiting for a hug. Go ahead.
We are working to shutdown the program.
We will do everything that is legal to shut it down. And then we will pursue maximum jail time for the government criminals.
We will not sugarcoat the problem, we will not lie to you, and we will not cater to any crying.
Time to grow up.
I have zero sympathy for TI's that are hiding in their apartment, waiting for a hug.
They have no idea what is actually going on.
If you truly want to end the program.
MAKE AN EFFORT. EVERYDAY.
READ, LEARN, and GET INVOLVED.
https://targetedjustice.com/how-to-fight-back
Conference Calls & Podcasts
Week of June 23 – 29, 2025
Monday, June 23rd
🎧 Victory Through V2K (Biweekly Support Call) – Returns Monday, June 30th at 9:30 PM EST
Tuesday, June 24th
Gogi’s After Dinner J.A.M.🍇
(Justice Action Meeting)
🎤 Special Guest: The One and Only John Kingston
📅 Start Times:
8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 5:30 PM PST
🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:
https://gogisjam.com/
✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:
https://substack.com/@gogijustice
📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
🔑 Access Code: 2832692#
💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210
🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday June 25th
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central/ 1 PM Pacific
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
FCC Meeting ID: daymond40408
Friday June 27th
Im Auge des Sturms
(In the Eye of the Storm)
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
JOIN:
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)
United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Join according to your local time.
Tell your TI Story -
If you speak German and would like to be interviewed…
Contact Harald:
X: @BremsHarald
E-Mail: habre@protonmail.com
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Go to X.com and create an account. It’s free.
X: @TargetedJustice
Sunday, June 29th
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller Featuring Special Guest: Dr. Kay
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
What did you do today to help shut down the program?
I have been under attack since 2017 non stop
Nowadays they start talking to me in my sleep saying rude comments and somehow introducing terrible smells to my senses
When my eys open they turn up the synthetic tinnitus and start telling me to leave them alone
It’s a little joke to them to blame me for what they are doing
I have or at least had a mountain of evidence on the group of people in Montgomery Texas That have been harassing me
I understand snd agree with your statement
About being misdirected into thinking it is your neighbors and things like that
But this is a unique situation and the proof is is being destroyed as I write this comment
I really need someone to listen and
Give me a chance to present what I have to someone who has a deep understanding of of computer technology and networking skills
It’s very obvious to me what’s is happening I just don’t know enough about it to trace it back to the through the logs and analytical data I have collected to pinpoint it
I am now suffering from congestive heart failure and blood clots in my lungs
And who knows what else is in store
I know who “They” are in my case
And They are scared and going to great measures to keep me isolated and distracted while they destroy everything I have collected ..
I figure if anyone might believe me
Maybe it’s someone from the TJ community
I’m not joking or delusional
This is real
It’s really happening
And I need someone to help me stop them or at least maybe come get a copy of the things I have before they finish me off
I have come to the point where I’m just not knowledgeable enough to get the better hand in defending what they are doing with all my electronic devices
But I have many hard drives and other digital storage devices that’s they stolen , altered ,then returned at different times that can prove the tampering and also who is responsible
This is not the rantings of a madman or paranoid person
I’m calm cool and collected
But I am exhausted sleep deprived snd not doing so well physically anymore
I just need someone to pay a little attention snd maybe we could actually put a stop to this instead of just having meetings and complaining about it
I HAVE TANGIBLE PROOF NOT THEORIES AND COMPLAINTS
If you would like an opportunity to see if I’m full of shit
Please contact me
Thank you for your time
Philip Wilson
346 831 5977