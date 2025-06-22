Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice, Inc.
2h

What did you do today to help shut down the program?

Phil Wilson
1h

I have been under attack since 2017 non stop

Nowadays they start talking to me in my sleep saying rude comments and somehow introducing terrible smells to my senses

When my eys open they turn up the synthetic tinnitus and start telling me to leave them alone

It’s a little joke to them to blame me for what they are doing

I have or at least had a mountain of evidence on the group of people in Montgomery Texas That have been harassing me

I understand snd agree with your statement

About being misdirected into thinking it is your neighbors and things like that

But this is a unique situation and the proof is is being destroyed as I write this comment

I really need someone to listen and

Give me a chance to present what I have to someone who has a deep understanding of of computer technology and networking skills

It’s very obvious to me what’s is happening I just don’t know enough about it to trace it back to the through the logs and analytical data I have collected to pinpoint it

I am now suffering from congestive heart failure and blood clots in my lungs

And who knows what else is in store

I know who “They” are in my case

And They are scared and going to great measures to keep me isolated and distracted while they destroy everything I have collected ..

I figure if anyone might believe me

Maybe it’s someone from the TJ community

I’m not joking or delusional

This is real

It’s really happening

And I need someone to help me stop them or at least maybe come get a copy of the things I have before they finish me off

I have come to the point where I’m just not knowledgeable enough to get the better hand in defending what they are doing with all my electronic devices

But I have many hard drives and other digital storage devices that’s they stolen , altered ,then returned at different times that can prove the tampering and also who is responsible

This is not the rantings of a madman or paranoid person

I’m calm cool and collected

But I am exhausted sleep deprived snd not doing so well physically anymore

I just need someone to pay a little attention snd maybe we could actually put a stop to this instead of just having meetings and complaining about it

I HAVE TANGIBLE PROOF NOT THEORIES AND COMPLAINTS

If you would like an opportunity to see if I’m full of shit

Please contact me

Thank you for your time

Philip Wilson

346 831 5977

