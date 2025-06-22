CHOSEN HEROES - Today at 4pm EDT, 3pm CDT, 1pm PDT

Letter from a Targeted Individual

Hey TJ,

I wanted to reach out after reading your recent message. I know you’ve spent years — even decades — collecting research, helping others, and surviving things most people will never understand. And I truly respect that.

But I’ll be honest — the tone of that email stung...

We need to lift each other up — not slap people down for being new to the war.

Sincerely,

Dear Subscriber,

Thank you for your note. We know that you mean well, but unfortunately, you do not understand the depth and scope of the TI Program.

The main reason the TI program has lasted for decades is because TI 's are manipulated into believing the people that control the program are the Vatican, the Russians, the Mafia, their neighbors, their boss at work, etc. Those people do not fund or control the TI program.

These mind-controlled TI's spend years fighting the wrong thing. Prosecuting your neighbors will never shut down the TI Program, even if they are involved in gangstalking.

We are not going to coddle people.

We are not going to hold hands and sing kumbayah.

This is a battle for the planet and our children's future.

Many TI's have been seriously and permanently damaged. Their lives are destroyed. Their relationships are destroyed. They are bankrupt.

1. You have not read our emails from women that are raped and trafficked EVERYDAY.

2. You have not read our emails from TI's that are DEW raped and bleeding EVERYDAY.

3. You have not seen the videos of small children screaming because the V2K won't stop. It is real torture.

You have not seen Dr Len Ber in severe pain while being tortured by satellite DEW.

- 65% of our TI community is unemployed.

- About 80% have less than $1000 in their bank account. They cannot plan for anything past next month.

- 14% have been homeless at sometime during the last 12 months.

- More than 90% of our volunteers quit within 2 weeks, because they are so easy to mind control. Is that you?

Clearly, you do not understand...

If you want to sit on the sidelines waiting for a hug. Go ahead.

We are working to shutdown the program.

We will do everything that is legal to shut it down. And then we will pursue maximum jail time for the government criminals.

We will not sugarcoat the problem, we will not lie to you, and we will not cater to any crying.

Time to grow up.

I have zero sympathy for TI's that are hiding in their apartment, waiting for a hug.

They have no idea what is actually going on.

If you truly want to end the program.

MAKE AN EFFORT. EVERYDAY.

READ, LEARN, and GET INVOLVED.

https://targetedjustice.com/how-to-fight-back

Conference Calls & Podcasts

Week of June 23 – 29, 2025

Monday, June 23rd

🎧 Victory Through V2K (Biweekly Support Call) – Returns Monday, June 30th at 9:30 PM EST



Tuesday, June 24th

Gogi’s After Dinner J.A.M.🍇

(Justice Action Meeting)

🎤 Special Guest: The One and Only John Kingston

📅 Start Times:

8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 5:30 PM PST

🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:

https://gogisjam.com/

✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:

https://substack.com/@gogijustice



📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

🔑 Access Code: 2832692#

💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210

🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Wednesday June 25th

THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo

4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central/ 1 PM Pacific

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

FCC Meeting ID: daymond40408

Friday June 27th

Im Auge des Sturms

(In the Eye of the Storm)

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

JOIN:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)

United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time.

Tell your TI Story -

If you speak German and would like to be interviewed…

Contact Harald:

X: @BremsHarald

E-Mail: habre@protonmail.com

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

Go to X.com and create an account. It’s free.

X: @TargetedJustice

Sunday, June 29th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller Featuring Special Guest: Dr. Kay



Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

