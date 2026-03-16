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Selma Mirada's avatar
Selma Mirada
11h

Each person has their own frequency, whether for V2K, Havana Syndrome, or other techniques/technologies... Human frequencies are biometric; each person has their own, and it's unique as far as I know... I haven't blocked V2K sounds with a jammer yet because I don't know exactly what the generic human brain frequency is for V2K, much less my own brain frequency... There's another brain frequency, the one for placing images in a person's mind... These are different brain areas... Everything is brain frequency, but you have to know which area of ​​the brain, etc... and all of them are apparently biometric; each person has their own frequency for each technique/technology, whether it's V2K, imagery in the mind, Havana Syndrome, and others that you don't know about, or at least don't talk about.

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Selma Mirada's avatar
Selma Mirada
7h

Biometrics is understood to be the same as DNA, fingerprints, and iris scans. Our brain is full of biometrics, perhaps an infinite number of them. Everything in these experiments is related to biometric frequencies. I don't want to imply that all biometrics are frequencies... But these experiments work with biometrics, and everything is related to specific frequencies. That's why they invented the term "Target Individual."

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