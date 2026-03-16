Podcasts & Conference Calls
Podcasts & Conference Calls
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Everyday - Set your cell phone alarm
Conscious Intention & Prayer
Research has proven this works!
Join us mentally and virtually - each day at 12 noon New York City time (11am Houston, 9am Los Angeles). There is no call-in number. Just stop what you are doing for 5 - 10 minutes and participate.
For those in Asia-Pacific - 12 noon in Melbourne, Australia.
Europe - 12 noon in Paris & Berlin
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Repeat a statement that resonates most deeply with you. Example:
1. The targeting program has ended. I am now completely free.
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Join our Digital Warriors online!
Sign up on X.com - it’s FREE!
X: TJ Digital Warriors
https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621
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Monday (Biweekly)
🎧 Victory Thru V2K (Biweekly Support Call) – Mondays at 9:30 PM Eastern
This bi-weekly Victory Thru V2K support call offers a supportive space for individuals experiencing V2K to connect, share experiences, and encourage one another.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5489
Access Code: 3237775#
Meeting ID: victorycall
Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall
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Wednesdays
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
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Fridays
🚨 New Day: The Gavel – A Legal Podcast With Attorney Ana Toledo — Fridays At 8 PM EST / 7 PM CST
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals in our Quest for Freedom from government weaponization.
Join Ana as she brings you from Washington, D.C., the Truth Avalanche happening in our nation.
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Saturdays
Southern Cross Searchers
This is a T.I. call hosted by Helene in Australia.
“Bring your cares, share and learn, grow and flourish. It’s time to take back your power and your life”.
-Helene
Saturdays
7pm Melbourne
9pm New Zealand
Ways To Join:
Dial-In: 02 4022 9113 within Australia
Dial-in: +612 4022 9113 from New Zealand
Access Code: 4647797#
OR
Join online for Video, Chat and Screen Sharing:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
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2nd Saturday of Each Month
🆕 DMV Targeted Justice Monthly Meeting – 2nd Saturday at 2 PM Eastern (Washington, D.C.)
This month’s meeting will be held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library (Room 302-D), located at 901 G St. NW, Washington, D.C. The nearest Metro station is Gallery Place–Chinatown
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Sundays
Sundays
India TI Group Conference Call
Hosted by: Piyush, Country Manager for India, Targeted Justice
A new weekly conference call bringing Indian Targeted Individuals together to share experiences, strengthen connection, and support one another amid new developments in India.
Time: Sundays at 1:30 PM (India Time)
Please join according to your local time zone.
Dial-In (International): +612 4022 9113
Access Code: 4647797#
Join Online:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Contact: sunchild@posteo.uk
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TIevents.org
More Podcasts and Conference calls. There are calls every day - See the calendar.
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COLORADO TIs MEET UP
For TIs in the state of Colorado, there is a meetup forming just for you. Those interested may contact:
Lenette - touchingtheangels@proton.me
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TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice
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Please consider a Donation
Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.
Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me
https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo
or
https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice
by check:
Targeted Justice
P.O. Box 15990
Houston, TX 77220
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Gifts & Tshirts
https://targeted-justice.printify.me/products
https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/
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Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.
#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI
*contains opinions of Targeted Justice
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Each person has their own frequency, whether for V2K, Havana Syndrome, or other techniques/technologies... Human frequencies are biometric; each person has their own, and it's unique as far as I know... I haven't blocked V2K sounds with a jammer yet because I don't know exactly what the generic human brain frequency is for V2K, much less my own brain frequency... There's another brain frequency, the one for placing images in a person's mind... These are different brain areas... Everything is brain frequency, but you have to know which area of the brain, etc... and all of them are apparently biometric; each person has their own frequency for each technique/technology, whether it's V2K, imagery in the mind, Havana Syndrome, and others that you don't know about, or at least don't talk about.
Biometrics is understood to be the same as DNA, fingerprints, and iris scans. Our brain is full of biometrics, perhaps an infinite number of them. Everything in these experiments is related to biometric frequencies. I don't want to imply that all biometrics are frequencies... But these experiments work with biometrics, and everything is related to specific frequencies. That's why they invented the term "Target Individual."