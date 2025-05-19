Conference Calls & Podcasts

May 19th - 25th, 2025

Monday, May 19th

/

Victory Through V2k (Biweekly Support Call) – Featuring Richard Lighthouse

This week, Richard Lighthouse, Targeted Justice Board Member, joins the call.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST



Dial-In: (605) 313-5489

Access Code: 3237775#

Meeting ID: victorycall

Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall

Hosted By: Lindsay, Targeted Justice VP of Public Relations & Communication

/

Tuesday, May 20th

GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)

⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!

Bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️ — PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let’s PREPARE, PRODUCE & PROGRESS together!

📅 Start Times:

8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 5:30 PM PST

Join according to your time zone.

🔎 MAY JAM THEME:

HOW TO ZAP THE DEW! 🔥

🎤 THIS WEEK'S SPECIAL GUEST:

Andrew Coleman aka "ONIONHEAD"

🔥 THE JAM FOCUS (5/20/25):

American Rights Cont’d, Boots On The Ground, and TI SOLUTIONS

💥 SPECIAL FEATURE:

Gangstalker Whistleblower — Do they BREAK INTO TI HOMES, and if so — WHY!?

Tune in Tuesday Night! We be JAMMIN’! 🎶

🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:

https://gogisjam.com/

✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:

https://substack.com/@gogijustice

📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

🔑 Access Code: 2832692#

💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210

🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

/

Wednesday, May 21st

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

\

Tell your TI Story -

If you speak German and would like to be interviewed…

Contact Harald:

X: @BremsHarald

Telegram: @haraldbrems

TikTok: @haraldbrems

E-Mail: habre@protonmail.com

Friday May 23rd

Im Auge des Sturms

(In the Eye of the Storm)

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

JOIN:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)

United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

/

Saturday, May 24th

/

🚨 ONGOING! TARGETED INDIVIDUAL COMBAT TRAINING – BIWEEKLY WORK SESSIONS WITH MELISSA MILLER & JAMIE RICE | NEW START TIME: 12 PM EST / 11 AM CST / 9 AM PST

Join Jamie Rice and Melissa Miller, Vice President of Social Engagement & Awareness at Targeted Justice, for a powerful biweekly work session series designed specifically for Targeted Individuals. These sessions focus on customized combat training and inner healing techniques to help strengthen your skills, build resilience, and support your personal journey.



● How to Sign Up: Email chosen_heroes@proton.me to register

*Targeted Justice only seeks non-violent solutions. We never intend to threaten anyone.

/

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

X: @TargetedJustice

/

Sunday, May 25th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller - Featuring: Enzo Gencarelli - Ret. Administrative Captain, Sheriff

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

/