Conference Calls & Podcasts
May 19th - 25th, 2025
Monday, May 19th
Victory Through V2k (Biweekly Support Call) – Featuring Richard Lighthouse
This week, Richard Lighthouse, Targeted Justice Board Member, joins the call.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5489
Access Code: 3237775#
Meeting ID: victorycall
Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall
Hosted By: Lindsay, Targeted Justice VP of Public Relations & Communication
Tuesday, May 20th
GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)
⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!
Bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️ — PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let’s PREPARE, PRODUCE & PROGRESS together!
📅 Start Times:
8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 5:30 PM PST
Join according to your time zone.
🔎 MAY JAM THEME:
HOW TO ZAP THE DEW! 🔥
🎤 THIS WEEK'S SPECIAL GUEST:
Andrew Coleman aka "ONIONHEAD"
🔥 THE JAM FOCUS (5/20/25):
American Rights Cont’d, Boots On The Ground, and TI SOLUTIONS
💥 SPECIAL FEATURE:
Gangstalker Whistleblower — Do they BREAK INTO TI HOMES, and if so — WHY!?
Tune in Tuesday Night! We be JAMMIN’! 🎶
🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:
https://gogisjam.com/
✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:
https://substack.com/@gogijustice
📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
🔑 Access Code: 2832692#
💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210
🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday, May 21st
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Tell your TI Story -
If you speak German and would like to be interviewed…
Contact Harald:
X: @BremsHarald
Telegram: @haraldbrems
TikTok: @haraldbrems
E-Mail: habre@protonmail.com
Friday May 23rd
Im Auge des Sturms
(In the Eye of the Storm)
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
JOIN:
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z
Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)
United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Saturday, May 24th
🚨 ONGOING! TARGETED INDIVIDUAL COMBAT TRAINING – BIWEEKLY WORK SESSIONS WITH MELISSA MILLER & JAMIE RICE | NEW START TIME: 12 PM EST / 11 AM CST / 9 AM PST
Join Jamie Rice and Melissa Miller, Vice President of Social Engagement & Awareness at Targeted Justice, for a powerful biweekly work session series designed specifically for Targeted Individuals. These sessions focus on customized combat training and inner healing techniques to help strengthen your skills, build resilience, and support your personal journey.
● How to Sign Up: Email chosen_heroes@proton.me to register
*Targeted Justice only seeks non-violent solutions. We never intend to threaten anyone.
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
X: @TargetedJustice
Sunday, May 25th
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller - Featuring: Enzo Gencarelli - Ret. Administrative Captain, Sheriff
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
