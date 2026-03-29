Podcast & Conference Calls
Podcasts & Conference calls
“He didn’t take the bait, Sir. He just typed - ‘Nice try FedBoi,’ and then sent me a meme calling me retarded…”
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Podcasts & Conference Calls
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Everyday - Set your cell phone alarm
Conscious Intention & Prayer
A new effort by Targeted Justice.
Join us mentally and virtually - each day at 12 noon New York City time (11am Houston, 9am Los Angeles). There is no call-in number. - Just stop what you are doing for 5 - 10 minutes and participate.
For those in Asia-Pacific - 12 noon in Melbourne, Australia.
Europe - 12 noon in Paris & Berlin
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Repeat a statement that resonates most deeply with you.
1. The targeting has ended. We are now free.
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Join our Digital Warriors online!
Sign up on X.com - it’s FREE!
X: TJ Digital Warriors
https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621
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Monday (Biweekly)
🎧 Tuesday (Biweekly) – New Day & Time
Victory Thru V2K (Biweekly Support Call)
Now Tuesdays at 11 PM Eastern (Previously Mondays)
This bi-weekly Victory Thru V2K support call offers a supportive space for individuals experiencing V2K to connect, share experiences, and encourage one another.
Time: 11 PM EST / 10 PM CST / 9 PM MST / 8 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5489
Access Code: 3237775#
Meeting ID: victorycall
Join Online:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall
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Wednesdays
TI HELP NOW
https://tihelpnow.com/
tihelpnow@gmail.com
Daymond "Chief" Jones - Over 40 Years of Serving God and Country
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
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Fridays
THE GAVEL
Attorney Ana Toledo
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
A Legal Podcast With Attorney Ana Toledo — Fridays At 8 PM EST / 7 PM CST
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals in our Quest for Freedom from government weaponization.
Join Ana as she brings you from Washington, D.C., the Truth Avalanche happening in our nation.
Please consider a donation:
https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo
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Saturday
Southern Cross Searchers
This is a T.I. call hosted by Helene in Australia.
“Bring your cares, share and learn, grow and flourish. It’s time to take back your power and your life”.
-Helene
Saturdays
7pm Melbourne
9pm New Zealand
Ways To Join:
Dial-In: 02 4022 9113 within Australia
Dial-in: +612 4022 9113 from New Zealand
Access Code: 4647797#
OR
Join online for Video, Chat and Screen Sharing:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
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Saturday (last Saturday of month)
SUPPORT FOR SPANISH-SPEAKING TIs
APOYO A LOS TIs HISPANOHABLANTES
Targeted Justice Monthly Spanish Meeting
Reunión Mensual en Español de Targeted Justice
Please share with any Spanish-speaking TI.
Por favor comparta con cualquier TI hispanohablante.
SABADO/ 2pm EST
SATURDAY 2pm EST
Featuring:
Javier – Argentina
Horacio – Chile
Mariana – Mexico
Ana – Washington, D.C.
Miguel – California
¡Intentaremos tener llamada en Zoom simultánea para recibir preguntas y escucharles!
Watch on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6857933?
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Sunday
India TI Group Conference Call
Hosted by: Piyush, Country Manager for India, Targeted Justice
A new weekly conference call bringing Indian Targeted Individuals together to share experiences, strengthen connection, and support one another amid new developments in India.
Time: Sundays at 1:30 PM (India Time)
Please join according to your local time zone.
Dial-In (International): +612 4022 9113
Access Code: 4647797#
Join Online:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
TIevents.org
More Podcasts and Conference calls. There are calls every day - See the calendar.
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COLORADO TIs MEET UP
For TIs in the state of Colorado, there is a meetup forming just for you. Those interested may contact:
Lenette - touchingtheangels@proton.me
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TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice
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Please consider a Donation
Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.
Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me
https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo
or
https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice
by check:
Targeted Justice
P.O. Box 15990
Houston, TX 77220
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Gifts & Tshirts
https://targeted-justice.printify.me/products
https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/
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Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.
#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI
*contains opinions of Targeted Justice
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