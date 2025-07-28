Join us for Targeted Action 2025 in Washington DC

https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025

Ride share: TIevents.org

\

Podcasts & Conference Calls

July 28th - August 3rd 2025

Monday, July 28th

/

Victory Through V2K Conference Call - Featuring Special Guest: Frank S. of TargetedTechTalk.com

A focused support call for those experiencing Voice to Skull (V2K) targeting. This week, guest host Rose, a Targeted Justice volunteer, interviews Frank S., founder of TargetedTechTalk.com, for an insightful conversation on technology, targeting, and empowerment. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and stand strong together.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST



Dial-In: (605) 313-5489

Access Code: 3237775#

Meeting ID: victorycall

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall

/

Tuesday, July 29th

GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)

⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!

📅 Start Times:

8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 5:30 PM PST



GoGi presents a special focus feature on America the Beautiful, the TI lawsuit review, and a call to action for legislative support.

Don’t Miss This One!



🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:

https://gogisjam.com/

✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:

https://substack.com/@gogijustice

📞 Direct Dial-In (No Access Code Needed): (508) 924-3131

💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210

🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

/

Wednesday, July 30th

THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo

4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

/

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

\

Friday August 1st

Praying For Freedom Call

Hosted by Minister Jerome and Esteemed Community Leaders

Join us every first Friday of the month for a heartfelt call to prayer. Led by Minister Jerome and respected voices in the community, this gathering offers strength, healing, and unity for all Targeted Individuals.

Conference Call Start Times:

12:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM CST / 10:00 AM MST / 9:00 AM PST

Ways to Join

Phone: (518) 425-1318

Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/ljrich3659

Meeting ID: ljrich3659

Moderator: Minister Jerome



\

Friday

Im Auge des Sturms

(In the Eye of the Storm)

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

JOIN:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)

United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

/

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

Digital Warriors meeting starting soon. Stay tuned.

X: @TargetedJustice

/

Sunday, August 3rd

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller - Featuring Special Guest: Olivia James (Author of the Grey Mouse book series).



Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

/