Podcasts & Conference Calls
July 28th - August 3rd 2025
Monday, July 28th
Victory Through V2K Conference Call - Featuring Special Guest: Frank S. of TargetedTechTalk.com
A focused support call for those experiencing Voice to Skull (V2K) targeting. This week, guest host Rose, a Targeted Justice volunteer, interviews Frank S., founder of TargetedTechTalk.com, for an insightful conversation on technology, targeting, and empowerment. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and stand strong together.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5489
Access Code: 3237775#
Meeting ID: victorycall
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall
Tuesday, July 29th
GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)
⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!
📅 Start Times:
8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 5:30 PM PST
GoGi presents a special focus feature on America the Beautiful, the TI lawsuit review, and a call to action for legislative support.
Don’t Miss This One!
🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:
https://gogisjam.com/
✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:
https://substack.com/@gogijustice
📞 Direct Dial-In (No Access Code Needed): (508) 924-3131
💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210
🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday, July 30th
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Friday August 1st
Praying For Freedom Call
Hosted by Minister Jerome and Esteemed Community Leaders
Join us every first Friday of the month for a heartfelt call to prayer. Led by Minister Jerome and respected voices in the community, this gathering offers strength, healing, and unity for all Targeted Individuals.
Conference Call Start Times:
12:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM CST / 10:00 AM MST / 9:00 AM PST
Ways to Join
Phone: (518) 425-1318
Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/ljrich3659
Meeting ID: ljrich3659
Moderator: Minister Jerome
Friday
Im Auge des Sturms
(In the Eye of the Storm)
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
JOIN:
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)
United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Digital Warriors meeting starting soon. Stay tuned.
X: @TargetedJustice
Sunday, August 3rd
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller - Featuring Special Guest: Olivia James (Author of the Grey Mouse book series).
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
