Gangstalki ng off the charts.

One of our TI’s in Houston got his tires razor-bladed. Tires do not fail like this.

We suggest filing a police report online for criminal mischief. You will need these documented complaints, if you ever need to appear in court with a Judge. The Judge will ask you - “Did you ever file a complaint?” Get screenshots that prove you filed it.

Our favorite method is - send it to the email address of the Police Chief or Asst Police Chief. Go to a Public Library. The criminals have difficulty blocking that…

Washington DC TI Meeting - Saturday afternoon

2nd Saturdays. Targeted Justice will hold its monthly meeting. It will be held at the Martin Luther King Library, located in 901 G ST. NW. Washington, D.C. (Room 302-D) at 2:00 pm EST.

Nearest Metro Station is Gallery Place-China Town.

We will be discussing the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and Targeted Justice Update.

PNC Bank continues debanking attempts

Targeted Justice has filed numerous complaints about the harassment and attempts at debanking by PNC.

If you are a Targeted Individual - move your money. We recommend banks that have a high “Texas Ratio”, and only have branches in your state. (Only State Banking Rules apply).

https://x.com/ConsumersFirst/status/1998832670051069966?

The U.S. Comptroller of the Currency has found conclusive proof that 9 large financial institutions actively engaged in debanking. This is a violation of the President’s Executive Order prohibiting such practices.

The financial institutions named are:

Chase Bank

Bank of America

Citi

WellsFargo

US Bank

Capital One

PNC Bank

BMO

TD Bank

https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/occ-says-9-big-banks-took-part-inappropriate-debanking-practices

\