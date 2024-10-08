Dr Valdemir de Oliveira

Vice President - Latin America

voliveirauk@gmail.com

Valdemir de Oliveira, PhD, is a Brazilian Ambassador for Targeted Justice. He has supported Targeted victims in Brazil for over one year, through his podcast Valdemir helps victims to overcome the challenges of being a TI, combining tips, interviews and tutorial sessions.

Valdemir is in constant connection with victims all over the country raising awareness about the Targeted Justice Mission. He has faced severe resistance and boycott over his work, with incredible levels of harassment, stalking and cyber interference with severe disruption of his emails, files and Whatsapp contacts, culminating recently with the hacking of his podcast channel. You can follow his first seven episodes at @TargetedJusticeBrasil.

Valdemir is moving now to a new role as Vice President for Latin America region where he will share his knowledge and experience as a TI victim for over 15 years with the victims of the region.

/

Christopher Mettlen

Vice President - Europe

CMett@proton.me



Christopher began his life as a target in 2004. V2K/energy weapons began constantly in 2012 while living in Topeka, Kansas. Christopher holds full-time employment as a Forklift Operator and remains vigilant to help others whom are suffering daily due to illegal surveillance and torture. Christopher became a member of Targeted Justice in 2017 after the adjudicated case in Mettlen vs. Kaste et.al. That particular case remains today as an energy weapons/gang stalking case in the federal courts.

​

As a volunteer, the feeling of reaching out to others to assist has amazing healing benefits that has changed the outlook and perception of humanity within Christopher’s beliefs. He is married to his beautiful wife Darcie whom have been together 8 years. She is the rock and shelter during the storm! They have full custody of their granddaughter Claire whom resides with them. A dog (Dollie) and Cat (Lou).



Christopher will forever be in the fight for us to end the Targeting program and hold accountability for those responsible.

/

/

We Need International Podcasters:

If you live outside the United States, here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put PODCAST in the subject line):

Full name, Email and phone number (yes - we want to talk to you) We will help you set up a weekly PODCAST. It’s easy - even a child can do it. And we will announce your show in our weekly newsletter. You can do this! Make a difference for the TI Community! / /

/

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

/

Blocked?

Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.

Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at

TargetedJustice.substack.com

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/

/

/

/