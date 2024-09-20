Please help us welcome our new Officers at Targeted Justice!

Volunteers:

Melody - Vice President of Production

victorythroughv2k@proton.me

Melody began volunteering for Targeted Justice in 2021. She resides in Beach City, TX with her supportive husband and her dog, Oliver. Her targeting began in 2016, and she became fully aware of her targeting in 2020 when her V2K started. At the present moment she works in hospitality, while pursuing her licensing in real estate.



GOD has gifted Melody with incredible faith and a servant’s heart. Her passion in life is making a difference in her community, both locally and within the Targeted community. She practices the power of optimism daily and helps others to do the same. Her goal is to inspire individuals to become involved in the community and firmly believes the change we have coming together. She knows, without parallel, the therapeutic value of one TI helping another.



Melody trusts the promises of God over her life and each of yours. She wishes for God to bless and protect each and every person in the community, all the days of their life. 🙏🏻



Victory Through V2K - Conference call

Join the meeting using one of these easy options:



1) One Tap Mobile Dialing: +12058259868

2) Tap here to have us call you: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/backup?dial_number=2058259868

3) Join online for Video and Screen Sharing: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5



Additional Options to connect:

Dial-in number (US): (205) 825-9868

Find your local number: https://fccdl.in/i/victorythroughv2k5



Having trouble connecting?

Text 'Call Me' to (205) 825-9868 to receive a call back. Standard Messaging rates may apply.

Lindsay Penn - Vice President of Public Relations & Communication

Lindsayjpenn@proton.me

Welcome! My name is Lindsay Penn, I am 41, and I’ve been a Targeted Individual for 9 years. I work in Real Estate, coach boys soccer, and live in League City, TX with my husband and kids. My goals as a volunteer for Targeted Justice are to help grow the TI community, do my best to give other T.I’s emotional support in response to what they’ve been through, and work as a team in order to achieve a common SOLUTION to an ever expanding worldwide problem. I encourage everyone to find the inner strength you’ve gained from fighting your battle, and use it to have your own voice. My hope is that what we have in common will connect us together to achieve a higher purpose. 😇🙏

Deborah Mahanger - Vice President of Government Relations



Deborah (Deb) Mahanger was born and raised in New York City in Greenwich Village. It was the perfect place for a blended family, seeing as her parents have Welsh, German, Portuguese, African, East Indian, and West Indian in their ancestry, and her father was an immigrant from Guyana. She also has adopted siblings who are Japanese and African American and half siblings who are half Puerto Rican. She is a single parent, with a child who is half Chinese, which adds a little more ethnicity into the mix. Deb received her Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from Yale University and a Dual Master’s degree in Architecture and Landscape Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania. She’s also received a Certificate in Horticultural Therapy and is currently pursuing an MBA in Organizational Management with a concentration in Global Sustainable Development.

Deb has enjoyed not only challenging herself academically, but also athletically, having completed half ironman triathlons, one and two-mile open water swims, a marathon and a half marathon obstacle course. Her professional pursuits have included developing art and horticultural programs and research studies for older adults with Alzheimer’s, designing her own sculptures, working for the US Forest Service in Planning and Landscape Architecture and working for a brief time for the FBI as a Special Agent. She comes to Targeted Justice, not as a whistleblower from her brief time with the FBI, but as a victim, who’s done extensive research to try to understand all aspects of targeting, victimization and torture of not only former or current government intelligence agents, but civilians, as well, in this country and all around the world. Armed with this knowledge, she’s also realized the extent to which this information is being ignored and covered up by those who we count on to protect us and withheld from the general public. She finds it her duty to share all she’s learned and collectively work towards freeing the world from this tortured future.

Helene Naidis - Vice President of Production

Australasia

hnaidis@posteo.net

​Originally from Melbourne, Australia, I have also studied and worked in Greece, France and Indonesia. With a B.A. from Montpellier, France, and M.A from Monash University, Melbourne, I have taught EFL (English as a Foreign Language) overseas, and more recently in Australia to students arriving from other Asia-Pacific countries. With a passion for languages, I have also taught French and worked as an interpreter. Now based in Melbourne again, I am honoured to be a part of the effort to bring together T.I.s, raise awareness, and work on solutions to counter the scourge of the global targeting programme. My deepest prayer is that we come together as an international community for our healing and empowerment, so that we can restore balance in our world, both for ourselves and for future generations. These days I derive peace from yoga, baking, and my veggie patch.



TARGETED JUSTICE AUSTRALASIA SUPPORT MEETING

Hosted by: Helene



Kindly note: The Australasia Support Group is dedicated to addressing the challenges faced by Targeted Individuals (TIs) in the Asia-Pacific Region. For those in Australia, this call takes place on Saturdays 7 PM AEST Saturday evening (Melbourne, Sydney time)

Start Times

Australian Time:

7:00 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)



U.S. Time Zones:

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 5:00 AM Saturday

Central Standard Time (CST): 4:00 AM Saturday

Mountain Standard Time (MST): 3:00 AM Saturday

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 2:00 AM Saturday



Dial-In Information:

Australia:

Dial-In Number: (02) 4022-9113

Access Code: 4647797#



United States:

Dial-In Number: (720) 708-1204

Meeting ID: 4647797#



OR

Join online for Video, Chat and Screen Sharing: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

