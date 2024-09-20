Please help us welcome our new Officers at Targeted Justice!
Send them a comment below and let them know how much you appreciate their efforts.
/
Volunteers:
Here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me:
Full name & contact info - email and phone number
Skills & interests - such as accounting, graphic design, public relations, research, etc. Please give us details on how you can help, and what areas you would like to work on.
/
/
Melody - Vice President of Production
victorythroughv2k@proton.me
Melody began volunteering for Targeted Justice in 2021. She resides in Beach City, TX with her supportive husband and her dog, Oliver. Her targeting began in 2016, and she became fully aware of her targeting in 2020 when her V2K started. At the present moment she works in hospitality, while pursuing her licensing in real estate.
GOD has gifted Melody with incredible faith and a servant’s heart. Her passion in life is making a difference in her community, both locally and within the Targeted community. She practices the power of optimism daily and helps others to do the same. Her goal is to inspire individuals to become involved in the community and firmly believes the change we have coming together. She knows, without parallel, the therapeutic value of one TI helping another.
Melody trusts the promises of God over her life and each of yours. She wishes for God to bless and protect each and every person in the community, all the days of their life. 🙏🏻
Victory Through V2K - Conference call
Join the meeting using one of these easy options:
1) One Tap Mobile Dialing: +12058259868
2) Tap here to have us call you: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/backup?dial_number=2058259868
3) Join online for Video and Screen Sharing: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5
Additional Options to connect:
Dial-in number (US): (205) 825-9868
Find your local number: https://fccdl.in/i/victorythroughv2k5
Having trouble connecting?
Text 'Call Me' to (205) 825-9868 to receive a call back. Standard Messaging rates may apply.
/
/
Lindsay Penn - Vice President of Public Relations & Communication
Lindsayjpenn@proton.me
Welcome! My name is Lindsay Penn, I am 41, and I’ve been a Targeted Individual for 9 years. I work in Real Estate, coach boys soccer, and live in League City, TX with my husband and kids. My goals as a volunteer for Targeted Justice are to help grow the TI community, do my best to give other T.I’s emotional support in response to what they’ve been through, and work as a team in order to achieve a common SOLUTION to an ever expanding worldwide problem. I encourage everyone to find the inner strength you’ve gained from fighting your battle, and use it to have your own voice. My hope is that what we have in common will connect us together to achieve a higher purpose. 😇🙏
/
/
Deborah Mahanger - Vice President of Government Relations
Deborah (Deb) Mahanger was born and raised in New York City in Greenwich Village. It was the perfect place for a blended family, seeing as her parents have Welsh, German, Portuguese, African, East Indian, and West Indian in their ancestry, and her father was an immigrant from Guyana. She also has adopted siblings who are Japanese and African American and half siblings who are half Puerto Rican. She is a single parent, with a child who is half Chinese, which adds a little more ethnicity into the mix. Deb received her Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from Yale University and a Dual Master’s degree in Architecture and Landscape Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania. She’s also received a Certificate in Horticultural Therapy and is currently pursuing an MBA in Organizational Management with a concentration in Global Sustainable Development.
Deb has enjoyed not only challenging herself academically, but also athletically, having completed half ironman triathlons, one and two-mile open water swims, a marathon and a half marathon obstacle course. Her professional pursuits have included developing art and horticultural programs and research studies for older adults with Alzheimer’s, designing her own sculptures, working for the US Forest Service in Planning and Landscape Architecture and working for a brief time for the FBI as a Special Agent. She comes to Targeted Justice, not as a whistleblower from her brief time with the FBI, but as a victim, who’s done extensive research to try to understand all aspects of targeting, victimization and torture of not only former or current government intelligence agents, but civilians, as well, in this country and all around the world. Armed with this knowledge, she’s also realized the extent to which this information is being ignored and covered up by those who we count on to protect us and withheld from the general public. She finds it her duty to share all she’s learned and collectively work towards freeing the world from this tortured future.
Helene Naidis - Vice President of Production
Australasia
hnaidis@posteo.net
Originally from Melbourne, Australia, I have also studied and worked in Greece, France and Indonesia. With a B.A. from Montpellier, France, and M.A from Monash University, Melbourne, I have taught EFL (English as a Foreign Language) overseas, and more recently in Australia to students arriving from other Asia-Pacific countries. With a passion for languages, I have also taught French and worked as an interpreter. Now based in Melbourne again, I am honoured to be a part of the effort to bring together T.I.s, raise awareness, and work on solutions to counter the scourge of the global targeting programme. My deepest prayer is that we come together as an international community for our healing and empowerment, so that we can restore balance in our world, both for ourselves and for future generations. These days I derive peace from yoga, baking, and my veggie patch.
TARGETED JUSTICE AUSTRALASIA SUPPORT MEETING
Hosted by: Helene
Kindly note: The Australasia Support Group is dedicated to addressing the challenges faced by Targeted Individuals (TIs) in the Asia-Pacific Region. For those in Australia, this call takes place on Saturdays 7 PM AEST Saturday evening (Melbourne, Sydney time)
Start Times
Australian Time:
7:00 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)
U.S. Time Zones:
Eastern Standard Time (EST): 5:00 AM Saturday
Central Standard Time (CST): 4:00 AM Saturday
Mountain Standard Time (MST): 3:00 AM Saturday
Pacific Standard Time (PST): 2:00 AM Saturday
Dial-In Information:
Australia:
Dial-In Number: (02) 4022-9113
Access Code: 4647797#
United States:
Dial-In Number: (720) 708-1204
Meeting ID: 4647797#
OR
Join online for Video, Chat and Screen Sharing: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
/
/
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice
/
Hi Melody, Lindsay, Helene, and Deborah,
I just wanted to send a big congratulations to all of you on your new roles with Targeted Justice! I’m so proud of each of you and the incredible work you’re doing. Your dedication and strength are inspiring, and I know you’ll continue to make a huge impact in our community.
Thank you for everything you do! 💜
—Tranquility
Welcome aboard ladies, thanks a million for helping us, we will prevail.