Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark McDuff's avatar
Mark McDuff
17h

Welcome, Tom! And a special shout out to Scarpa, Rella, Frank and Deana… from me and Mr Z.

Remember “Cats… because people suck!!!”

Reply
Share
Patrick Glennon's avatar
Patrick Glennon
17h

How do we get people on the streets in their thousands? Everything else is a echo chamber, respectfully. Welcome tom

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture