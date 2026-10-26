Tom — Leadership, Advocacy & Community Engagement

Tom is a native New Yorker residing in Northern New Jersey, with a professional background spanning business consulting, sales, management training, leadership development, and organizational performance.

His graduate studies focused on Business Policy, Leadership, Teamwork, High-Performance Management, and Emotional Intelligence. This multidisciplinary foundation has shaped his approach to leadership and communication, while reinforcing his belief that the principles of effective leadership extend far beyond the workplace and into every aspect of life.

Tom’s path into advocacy began through volunteer service at Targeted Action events in Washington, D.C. Those experiences led him to discover a meaningful new area of service through his involvement with Targeted Justice.

Today, Tom is focused on outreach, education, and civic engagement. In his advocacy work, he seeks to bring greater attention to what he describes as a modern-day MK-Ultra/COINTELPRO-style program, which he believes involves the unlawful and unethical weaponization of technology and other capabilities against innocent Americans and people worldwide.

A central part of Tom’s work is encouraging individuals to become informed, engage in constructive dialogue, communicate with their elected representatives, and participate in the democratic process. He believes that awareness is the beginning of meaningful action—and that ordinary citizens can have an extraordinary impact when they are willing to become informed, organized, and engaged.

Tom brings to this work the same principles that have guided his professional career: effective communication, teamwork, leadership, accountability, and the ability to bring people together around a common purpose.

For Tom, however, advocacy is ultimately about more than professional skills or organizational objectives. It is about service. It is about helping people who feel unheard, giving individuals an opportunity to make their voices heard, and using his experience and abilities in a way that he believes serves a greater purpose.

His philosophy is grounded in faith and gratitude:

“I enjoy contributing with the gifts that God has provided me.”

Tom believes that every individual has unique gifts, talents, experiences, and abilities that can be used to make a positive contribution. His goal is to encourage others to recognize those gifts, find their own place in the effort, and become active participants in creating the change they believe is necessary.

Outside of his professional and advocacy activities, Tom enjoys music, food, cooking, meaningful conversation, and meeting people from all walks of life. At home, he enjoys the companionship of his four very spoiled cats—Scarpa, Rella, Frank, and Deana.

Tom welcomes individuals who are interested in learning more about civic engagement, advocacy, and the many ways they can contribute to reach out directly at thomasd.tj@proton.me.

“When people are willing to learn, speak up, work together, and serve with purpose, one voice can become many—and many voices can create meaningful change.”

God Bless.