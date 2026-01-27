Professor Javier Dadan

We are honored to announce our new Vice President for Latin America.

Professor Dadan is the President of the Argentinian Civil Rights Foundation that has over 1000 members. He has been Targeted Justice's ambassador in Argentina. He has been a civil rights activist for more than thirty years, now focusing on the defense of Targeted Individuals. He is a physical education teacher, residing in Argentina.

We also want to thank Valdemir Oliverira, our former Officer for Latin America, for his service, as he has embarked on a journey of graduate studies in another country.

Please welcome Javier.

/

Contacts

WEBSITE: fundaciondederechoshumanosargentina.org

FACEBOOK (2)

https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1FLfLbhuKE/

https://www.facebook.com/share/g/187bvesUwM/

Email : Javi42@protonmail.com

INSTAGRAM :

instagram.com/javierd559?igsh=MWMyeDh2enM4N2ExaQ==

YOUTUBE :

www.youtube.com/@javierdadan1171

LINKEDINlinkedin.com/in/javier-dadan-0b240639b

/