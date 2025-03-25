New Officer - Harald Brems

Targeted Justice is honored to welcome Harald Brems as our new Vice President for Central Europe.

Harald has been a respected leader in the TI Community for many years. His weekly podcast is the most popular foreign language podcast in the world, for the TI Community.

Please listen in every Friday for his wisdom and advice, from many years as a Targeted Individual.

You can find his prior podcasts here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6854693

/

His live Podcast on Friday:

Im Auge des Sturms

(In the Eye of the Storm)

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

JOIN:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) /

United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.

/

If you have enjoyed and learned from Harald’s podcasts - please comment below.

/

FTC says to submit censorship complaints

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/big-tech-censorship-ftc-chairman-announces-investigation-asks/

New FTC Commissioner Andrew Ferguson says Big Tech censorship is not just un-American, it is potentially illegal. The FTC is asking for public submissions from anyone who has been a victim of tech censorship (banning, demonetization, shadow banning, etc.), from employees of tech platforms, or from anyone else who can shed light on these practices and the ways in which they may violate the law.

You can also attach pictures and documents, so the FTC can better understand what happened. You can submit comments anonymously or under your name, but comments will be made public.

https://regulations.gov/docket/FTC-2025-0023

If you would like to file a private report with the FTC instead, go to

http://reportfraud.ftc.gov

You must file your comments no later than May 21, 2025, by 11:59pm EST.

/

Every Targeted Individual in the world:

File a complaint about targeting to the FBI

“We are the 278,000. Please investigate Codes 3 & 4 of the TSDB.

97% of the TSDB is “Non-Investigative Subjects.” No known ties to terrorism per OIG.

The TSDB is mostly an illegal Government Blacklist!”

/

/

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =====

DIGITAL WARRIORS -

Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, Instagram, etc.

They will block it, if you just post the LINK.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = = = = = = = =

/

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/