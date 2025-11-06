Please welcome Betsey

Betsey Sibbernsen is our new officer for Government Relations. Betsey has been assisting Jill in our efforts with government officials. This is a critical part of our mission in Washington DC - public advocacy, journalism, and legal actions. Targeted Justice has more than 22,000 members and subscribers, and our newsletter has been averaging about 150,000 views each month. One of our members recently noted that he believes we have finally achieved a “critical mass” of supporters that will lead to the shutdown of the targeting program.

Welcome Betsey!

https://targetedjustice.com/officers

Jill Amack

Jill has done amazing work leading Government Relations. She has been promoted to our Advisory Board, where she will continue advising this effort and also work on other projects as well.

If you would like to volunteer to work for any of our Officers - please send an email, to TJustice2@proton.me

Please put “Volunteer” in the subject line. Please tell us about background and how you can best assist.

Minister Jerome

On Friday, November 7 at 12:00 pm (noon EST, 11am CST, 9am Pacific), Minister Jerome will hold his monthly prayer call. Please join the call at

518-425-1318

CALLING ALL TIs IN THE DC/MD/VA area:

JOIN US AT THE TARGETED JUSTICE MONTHLY MEETING ON SATURDAY IN D.C., November 8th - 9am.

Ana will try to Livestream this first EVER Targeted Justice monthly meeting in Washington, D.C., so stay tuned! Location:

Open City Cafe, 2331 Calvert Street NW, Washington, DC 20008.

METRO STATION: Woodley Park.

\