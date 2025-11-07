Please welcome Professor Dadan!

Professor Javier Dadan is our Country Manager and Ambassador in Argentina. Although he has been working in this role for some time, we wanted to make it official, and recognize his efforts.

Professor Javier Dadan is the President of the Argentinian Civil Rights Foundation that has over 800 members. He is Targeted Justice’s Ambassador in Argentina. He has been a civil rights activist for more than thirty years, now focusing on the defense of Targeted Individuals. He is a physical education teacher, residing in Santa Rosa, La Pampa, Argentina. Professor Dadan will be working with Dr Valdemir de Oliveira and Attorney Ana Toledo.

Website: https://www.fundaciondederechoshumanosargentina.shop

X.com/@altruismo426225

Welcome Javier!

https://targetedjustice.com/officers

Please welcome Miguel!

Miguel has been instrumental in reaching out Hispanic TI Communities, in the United States and Central America. He will be leading our efforts in Mexico as a Country Manager.

Hello everyone, my name is Miguel Jurado, a targeted individual. I have been targeted for almost 20 years and have been the target of all kinds of attacks, including directed energy weapons, psychotronics, psychological warfare, stalking, microwaves, etc., illegally, by US government agencies and non-governmental companies. We are working alongside Targeted Justice to fight to shut down this program of mass destruction that has affected the lives of many innocent people in every way. Such effects include memory loss, dizziness, burns on different parts of the body, financial losses, etc. Join our fight and support us in enforcing our universal and constitutional rights.

Miguel will be working with Dr Valdemir de Olivieira and Attorney Ana Toledo.

X.com/@MiguelJMTJ

If you would like to volunteer to work for any of our Officers - please send an email, to TJustice2@proton.me

Please put “Volunteer” in the subject line. Please tell us about background and how you can best assist. We are also looking for Country Managers that can assist in specific areas.

Friday - Minister Jerome

On Friday, November 7 at 12:00 pm (noon EST, 11am CST, 9am Pacific), Minister Jerome will hold his monthly prayer call. Please join the call at

518-425-1318

Sunday, Chosen Heroes

TUNE IN LIVE:

“The Chosen Heroes” Podcast With Melissa Miller – Featuring special guest

Dr Juliette Engel. MD



Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785/

CALLING ALL TIs IN THE DC/MD/VA area:

JOIN US AT THE TARGETED JUSTICE MONTHLY MEETING ON SATURDAY IN D.C., November 8th - 9am.

Ana will try to Livestream this first EVER Targeted Justice monthly meeting in Washington, D.C., so stay tuned! Location:

Open City Cafe, 2331 Calvert Street NW, Washington, DC 20008.

METRO STATION: Woodley Park.

