Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
8m

Ah, feels like 1903, with the Wright brothers getting off the ground...

TJ lift off!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture