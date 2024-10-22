Torrey Bolden - Vice President of Faith Outreach

TJustice2@proton.me

We are honored to have Torrey join our team.

Hello everyone! My name is Torrey Bolden. I have been targeted for 20+ years. During this time, I have received traditional gang stalking and electronic harassment. All these years I have tried to work in Information Technology, but my career was sabotaged. My faith and my suffering give me the desire and ability to support others because I know how painful this can be.

I look at my situation as well as world affairs through a Bible prophesy lens giving me a unique way of understanding this experience. My goal is to spread awareness with a specific focus on places of worship.

