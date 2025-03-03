Melissa Miller - Vice President of Social Engagement & Awareness

We are honored to have Melissa join our leadership team.

She has done an amazing job with her podcast, in a short period of time, becoming one of the most popular podcasts in the TI Community. From survival to mastering the art of becoming heroic warriors...

Join Melissa Miller for a journey into wisdom, peace and resilience in the path to becoming an enlightened TI. If you would like to volunteer for Melissa’s team - please send a note to TJustice2@proton.me (VOLUNTEER in the subject line)

Her podcasts are every Sunday at 3pm Central, 4pm Eastern time.

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

Conference Calls & Podcasts

March 3–March 29, 2025

Tuesday, March 4th

GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M.🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)



⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!

Please bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, and PROGRESS!

📅 March's Theme: Preparing for FREEDOM

🕣 Session Start: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Join according to your time zone.

🔎 This Week’s Topics:

What Have You Done for TIs Lately? – A discussion on personal and collective contributions to the movement. A DEEPER DIVE into Governance – Exploring key governance issues and their impact.

Special Guest: Savannah, Former Business Owner

📢 Call to Action:

Stay engaged, stay informed, and keep pushing forward in the fight for justice!

🔗 Follow GoGi on Substack:

🌐 Check out GoGi's website for more:

https://gogisjam.com/

Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: gogi210

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Wednesday, March 5th

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Friday, March 7th

Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society

Mark your calendars! The next call will take place on Friday, March 7th.

Start Times:

Netherlands: 8 PM / EST: 2 PM / CST: 1 PM / MST: 12 PM / PST: 11 AM

Join according to your time zone.

Overview:

Join Teele, a Netherlands-based Targeted Justice volunteer, to uncover the Deep State’s connections between the entertainment industry, the targeting program, and the New World Order agenda.

Ways to Join

Online for Video and Screen Sharing:

https://join.freeconferencecall.com/linkteele

FCC ID: linkteele

Dial-in Options:

Netherlands Dial-in:

0970 550 01887

Access Code: 6357442

US Dial-in:

(605) 313-5597

Access Code: 6357442#

Find your local dial-in number:

https://fccdl.in/i/linkteele

Host:

Teele

For Additional Questions, Contact:

TJustice2@proton.me

Friday

Im Auge des Sturms

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.

Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:

Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:

Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.

In the Eye of the Storm

– German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE

A German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time zone.

Saturday, March 8th

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

Please join the Digital Warriors.

Helene and others are online.

https://www.targetedjustice.com/digital-warriors.html

Saturday



Targeted Justice Houston TI Meeting



Time: 9:00 am-11:00 am CST

LIVE Streaming on Twitter/X

https://x.com/TargetedJustice

Every 2nd Saturday Monthly

Onion Creek Restaurant

3106 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007

​Please join us.

Share your experiences, connect and vent.

Sunday, March 9th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

