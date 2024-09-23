Please help us welcome Dr Priester to our Board of Directors! We are so honored to have her on our team.

Sally Priester, M.D.

Board Member



Dr. Sally Priester is a New York born and an American Physician working in Puerto Rico, a territory of the United States. Dr. Priester is an independent physician practicing Sovereign Medicine. As a physician for more than twenty years as part of a voluntary christian mission in 2007 she traveled to Kenya and Ethiopia to assist the population suffering from Malaria.

https://www.globalmedicine.earth

She also served as a President of Medical Directors Academy of Puerto Rico while dedicated service during Hurricane Maria relief efforts supporting CAIS Operations or 3rd Psychological Operations Battalion (Airborne).

Priester is a scientist, published at different American Journals during her Post-Doctoral Fellow at Texas A&M. Her articles with peer reviews are available in PubMed, NIH and NRC (National Research Canada) Some are “Functional analysis of microRNAs in Human Hepatocellular Cancer Stem Cells'', Journal of Cellular and Molecular others at American Journal of Physiology of Gastrointestinal and Liver, American Journal of Pathology, Journal of Federation of American Societies Experimental Biology, Journal of American Association Liver Diseases. Most recently International Research with 47 physicians and scientist; Mass Vaccination: Urgent Questions on Vaccine Safety that Demand Answers from International Health Agencies, Regulatory Authorities, Governments & Vaccine Developers.

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Sally-Priester-Md

Torture Factories that make the Beamforming chips for Cell Towers:

Microwave Beamforming Integrated Circuits (IC) - made for 5G cell towers. Most of your microwave attacks come from these weaponized cell towers. Look for the 4 panel antennas in a row.

You can find these chips (Integrated Circuits) at EverythingRF.com - there are more than 12 manufacturers, worldwide.

https://www.everythingrf.com/search/beamforming-ics

Brennan Center, Cato Institute

Asking our membership to write to these organizations - the Brennan Center For Justice, the Cato Institute, and the Children’s Health Defense Network urging them to file an amicus curiae brief with the Supreme Court.

Case Number 24-91

Targeted Justice, Incorporated, et al., Petitioners

v.

Merrick B. Garland, Attorney General, et al.

Please contact the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs

https://www.unoosa.org/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/united-nations-office-for-outer-space-affairs/

Tell them about the International Treaty Violations by the US Space Force:

The 1967 Outer Space Treaty - there are weapons of mass destruction in orbit, and operated by the US Space Force at Schriever Base.

