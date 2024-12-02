Please welcome Joanna Lipka, MD to our Advisory Board

Dr Lipka gave an excellent presentation at our Medical Symposium earlier this year.

She has practiced in France and Poland.

I am a polish pediatrician, living in Warsaw.

I have studied medicine in France and I finished it in 1989 at Medical University in Warsaw. After my studies I worked at Pediatrics Institutes in Warsaw, as well as I had performed my skills at Hospital Necker in Paris.

When my problems started, I worked in a private outpatient clinic in Warsaw.

In 2013, I moved to France, to live quietly. I worked there in two hospitals and had a private pediatric practice, with a lot of patients and a lot of on-call duties at a private clinic. I moved back, unhappily, to Poland in 2019 because of my father’s cancer.

After 3 months, I realized that I have, once again, the microwave attacks with the burned skin when awakened in the morning, and horrible headaches with nausea.

Dr Lipka is a brave woman setting an example for Targeted Individuals, worldwide. We are honored to have her on our team. Please welcome her below with your comments.

Julian Assange has V2K

An expert psychiatrist said Tuesday that Julian Assange told him he was hearing imaginary voices and music and was at "very high" risk of suicide if the WikiLeaks founder was extradited.

Michael Kopelman, an emeritus professor of neuropsychiatry at King's College London, said during Assange's extradition hearing that Assange has "severe depression" and "psychotic symptoms" that have led to auditory hallucinations, Agence France-Presse reported.

https://thehill.com/policy/international/517536-psychiatrist-says-assange-told-him-he-was-hearing-imaginary-voices-music/

“There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself.”

— Senator Daniel K. Inouye (1987)

