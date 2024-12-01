Please continue mailing!

Please continue mailing letters to the Supreme Court - we cannot overstate how important this is. You will need to send letters via overnight or 2nd day air. Try FedEx or DHL. There are other overnight services as well. Let’s focus on the clerks.

The government criminals are clearly blocking the emails that were sent to the Supreme Court. Not a single one has received a response, and the dumby email address that we included - never got a error message.

The sample letter -

Supreme Court of the United States

1 First Street, NE

Washington, DC 20543

RE: Petition 24-91, Targeted Justice et al. v. Garland

Alexis Zhang

Brian Lewis

Catherine Cole

Chadwick (Chad) Harper

Christian Burset

Crystal Clanton

Cynthia Rapp

Daniella Cass

Davis Wang

Donovan Stone

Edward L. Pickup

Elise Kostial

Ethan Torrey

Hassaan Shahawy

Heather OBrien

Jeff Hetzel

Jessica Garland

John Acton

Joseph R. Landry

Katharine Janes

Kathryn C. Reed

Kyle Ratliff

Laurie Wood

Leigh E. Kramer

Matthew E. Morris

Megan Kasden

Nathan Raab

Pat Reidy

Rachel L. Daley

Ryan Proctor

Seanhenry VanDyke

Thomas Wilson

William Eisenhauer

Zachary J. Lustbader

How do you email someone when you don’t know their personal email address?

An email trick for those that are interested. Here are the 3 most popular webmail services - gmail, outlook, and icloud.

Here is the most popular format for a name address - firstlast@ and flast@

So…

JohnSmith@gmail.com

JohnSmith@outlook.com

JohnSmith@icloud.com

JSmith@gmail.com

JSmith@outlook.com

JSmith@icloud.com

Melissa Miller at 3pm Central time today!

https://rumble.com/v5unu2k-preview-the-chosen-heroes-week-4.html?

https://www.youtube.com/@TargetedJustice/streams

Doug Jones at 4:30pm Central time today!

https://www.youtube.com/@ThatGangStalkingShow/streams

We Need International Podcasters:

If you live outside the United States, here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. Especially looking for India, UK, Canada, & Australia. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put PODCAST in the subject line):

Full name, Email and phone number (yes - we want to talk to you) We will help you set up a weekly PODCAST or Conference Call. It’s easy - even a child can do it. And we will announce your show in our weekly newsletter. You can do this! For a Conference Call - just download the app to your phone on FreeConferenceCall.com For Podcasts, we recommend using OBS Software - it is free. Stream on youtube, rumble, etc. https://obsproject.com/ / /

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

Blocked?

Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.

Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at

TargetedJustice.substack.com

