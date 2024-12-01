Please continue mailing!
Please continue mailing letters to the Supreme Court - we cannot overstate how important this is. You will need to send letters via overnight or 2nd day air. Try FedEx or DHL. There are other overnight services as well. Let’s focus on the clerks.
The government criminals are clearly blocking the emails that were sent to the Supreme Court. Not a single one has received a response, and the dumby email address that we included - never got a error message.
The sample letter -
Supreme Court of the United States
1 First Street, NE
Washington, DC 20543
RE: Petition 24-91, Targeted Justice et al. v. Garland
Alexis Zhang
Brian Lewis
Catherine Cole
Chadwick (Chad) Harper
Christian Burset
Crystal Clanton
Cynthia Rapp
Daniella Cass
Davis Wang
Donovan Stone
Edward L. Pickup
Elise Kostial
Ethan Torrey
Hassaan Shahawy
Heather OBrien
Jeff Hetzel
Jessica Garland
John Acton
Joseph R. Landry
Katharine Janes
Kathryn C. Reed
Kyle Ratliff
Laurie Wood
Leigh E. Kramer
Matthew E. Morris
Megan Kasden
Nathan Raab
Pat Reidy
Rachel L. Daley
Ryan Proctor
Seanhenry VanDyke
Thomas Wilson
William Eisenhauer
Zachary J. Lustbader
How do you email someone when you don’t know their personal email address?
An email trick for those that are interested. Here are the 3 most popular webmail services - gmail, outlook, and icloud.
Here is the most popular format for a name address - firstlast@ and flast@
So…
JohnSmith@gmail.com
JohnSmith@outlook.com
JohnSmith@icloud.com
JSmith@gmail.com
JSmith@outlook.com
JSmith@icloud.com
Melissa Miller at 3pm Central time today!
https://rumble.com/v5unu2k-preview-the-chosen-heroes-week-4.html?
https://www.youtube.com/@TargetedJustice/streams
Doug Jones at 4:30pm Central time today!
https://www.youtube.com/@ThatGangStalkingShow/streams
We Need International Podcasters:
If you live outside the United States, here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. Especially looking for India, UK, Canada, & Australia. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put PODCAST in the subject line):
Full name, Email and phone number (yes - we want to talk to you)
We will help you set up a weekly PODCAST or Conference Call. It’s easy - even a child can do it. And we will announce your show in our weekly newsletter. You can do this!
For a Conference Call - just download the app to your phone on FreeConferenceCall.com
For Podcasts, we recommend using OBS Software - it is free. Stream on youtube, rumble, etc.
https://obsproject.com/
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice
Blocked?
Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.
Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at
TargetedJustice.substack.com