Never charged. Placed on a terror watchlist.



Surveilled by teams of armed covert agents.



The Transportation Security Administration put tens of thousands of Americans under secret in-flight surveillance with no accusation of a crime.



How far should a government go in the name of security?



Official Trailer for Quiet Skies: Watchlisted in America ↓💥



Watch. Share. Talk.

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This clip from the @joerogan podcast suggests that Havana Syndrome is a tool of the Deep State, used not only on the whistleblowers, but also on their support system, - as a form of social engineering to isolate the targets.

Havana Syndrome on @joerogan

David Grusch says that in 2021, people helping him “started to experience Havana syndrome symptoms,” “specifically microwave directed energy most likely.”



Meanwhile, he was “getting investigated by three agencies,” and hoped NGA would protect him “against the CIA and the NRO and certain elements of the DoD that were going after me.”



That points away from Russia and toward the “insider threat” raised in @C__Herridge

The likely playbook: punish the whistleblower’s supporters with Havana Syndrome, and isolate the whistleblower.

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