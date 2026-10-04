Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
Oct 4

Substack has been automatically hiding some comments, based on key words. We are trying to stop this censorship.

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Lori Ryan's avatar
Lori Ryan
Oct 4

Im a Nurse? Not a terrorist

I am a tremendous supporter of our Veterans and active duty personnel

Why aren't they helping them with this instead of hanging around my kitchen? After 20 years there's nothing left to yrs read my mind about!!

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