Dr Len Ber’s paper has been published in a peer-reviewed journal. Very important for the TI community. It corrects some of the previous false conclusions.

January 2, 2026 peer reviewed Re-analysis of the NIH 2024 neuroimaging dataset shows statistically significant MRI functional connectivity abnormalities in the clinically validated AHI1 subgroup, directly challenging the “no MRI injury” takeaway that has dominated public messaging about Havana Syndrome. The paper, published in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science, isolates 43 AHI1 patients and 48 matched controls and reports significantly reduced resting state salience network connectivity in AHI1 after multiple comparison correction.

This new conclusion is important because the NIH’s 2024 JAMA neuroimaging study emphasized an overall null framing at the group level, even while acknowledging two distinct subgroups: AHI1 and AHI2. But NIH authors used the lumped up approach combined AHI1 and AHI2 participants, which diluted a valid, repeatable, objective and statistically significant MRI pattern in the the AHI1 subgroup cases.

The core methodological correction in the Re-analysis is straightforward and clinically grounded. It treats AHI1 as the phenotype of interest and excludes AHI2 specifically because AHI2 does not meet validation criteria, then extracts the AHI1 versus control imaging results already reported in the NIH paper’s supplement and interprets them.

AHI1 is not a vague self-reported category, and that distinction is central for many reasons, including recognition of diagnosed AHI1 civilian cases. The Re-analysis describes AHI1 as meeting IC’s 4 core characteristics and Hoffer 2018 objective neuro-vestibular criteria, including universal otolith (gravity) organ dysfunction. The article argues that these objective findings allow us to exclude a purely psychogenic explanation in AHI1 cases.

The most important new AHI1 specific conclusion is the salience network (essentially, a switchboard for the brain) findings, because they are statistically significant after correction and anatomically coherent with the syndrome’s sensory and vestibular phenomenology. In the Re-analysis, the anterior salience network shows reduced connectivity in AHI1 versus controls with Mann–Whitney p = 0.002 and Benjamini Hochberg adjusted p = 0.020, and the posterior salience network shows a parallel reduction with unadjusted p = 0.004 and adjusted p = 0.030.

This Re-analysis reframes how the NIH 2024 study itself should be understood:

The 2024 NIH paper revealed AHI1 versus control differences in anterior and posterior salience network connectivity that survived statistical adjustment; but the article’s conclusion did not report it. Instead, NIH study reported “null” pooled results.

Public health implication of the Re-Analysis is explicit: AHI1 have been reported on US soil and in civilians, and it calls for public health efforts (CDC, NIH) to issue case definition, diagnostic criteria, reporting path and address cases in civilian populations.

NIH must correct the record, and issue an article correction. Let’s put public pressure on the NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya to do the right thing!



Intelligence implications are that the false “null” conclusion was used in the most recent 2025 ODNI Report to prop up the “no physical injury” medical assessment. Let’s put public pressure on the DNI Tulsi Gubbard to do the right thing!



And finally, journalists covering Havana Syndrome no longer have an excuse not to report on peer-reviewed Re-analysis. Journalists, do the right thing!

