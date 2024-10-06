My dad was an exceptional torts attorney. Hence he once told me that the smartest doctors were pathologists, because their patients could never sue them in medical malpractice.

There is another cadre of medical doctors that do not seem to be too concerned with malpractice suits: psychiatrists that misdiagnose targeted individuals.

Thousands of targeted individuals victims of the microwave “Frey” auditory effect have been misdiagnosed by licensed psychiatrists as psychotic or schizophrenic. Many have even been deprived of their freedom through forced hospitalization for “hearing voices” produced by a torture tactic, not caused by a mental illness.

The professionals do not look for an explanation as to why medication does not work on them.

Any psychiatrist or psychologist that recommends the hospitalization of a targeted individual victim of microwave auditory effect, also known as voice-to-skull, engages in what I deem pathological medical malpractice: reiterated gross negligence in violation of the standard of care and Hippocrates Oath he or she is bound to adhere to.

If you have undergone, or are undergoing such a situation, you may want to share this post with your doctor.

While we do not expect doctors to fully comprehend the legal depth behind your right to not being deprived of your freedom without due process of law, they cannot disregard their obligation of keeping updated with the latest scientific and technological developments potentially affecting their patients.

Forcing a person into a mental hospital by means of a misdiagnosis deprives the patient of its most basic civil, human, and constitutional rights without due process of law.

Judicial records reflect that the term “voice to skull” started appearing in federal cases in 2004, when the first Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) was released. Since then, the increase in such cases —all dismissed as “fantastical”— has been exponential. I hold no doubt that psychiatrists have dealt with an increased load of patients hearing voices since 2004.

Even deaf people can hear voices with V2K - it does not depend on the components of the inner ear.

THE CORRELATION

The TSDB contains two hidden categories of people that do not represent a terrorist threat and are not screened as such. It is a highly illegal human experimentation roster that includes the names of people that are subjected to torture that includes V2K as part of an Unacknowledged Special Access Program.

Scientific gaslighting

Mental health scientists and physicians are either oblivious or complicit to the V2K reality. Take, for example, the “techies” at www.scitechdaily.com that recently reported that “[re]searchers have identified two potential brain process failures contributing to auditory hallucinations in schizophrenia: malfunctioning corollary discharge and overly active efference copy.”

Scitechdaily further quotes the Chinese scientists behind the referenced study as concluding:

“People who suffer from auditory hallucinations can ‘hear’ sounds without external stimuli. A new study suggests that impaired functional connections between motor and auditory systems in the brain mediate the loss of ability to distinguish fancy from reality.”

The perpetuation of this incomplete, dishonest narrative by scientists that refuse to educate themselves and expose the torture perpetrated by the United States government against civilians in the homeland and around the world is what feeds the “fanciful” and “fantastical” narrative used to gaslight tortured Targeted Individuals and improperly confine them in mental hospitals.

The time has come to demand from mental health professionals to stop ignoring the pink elephant in their waiting rooms.

OPEN LETTER TO MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONALS

The medical standard of care entails the degree of watchfulness, attention, caution and prudence that a reasonable person in the circumstances would exercise. If a medical professional’s actions do not meet this standard of care, then his/her acts may be judged as negligent.

For over a decade, psychiatrists and psychologists have been misdiagnosing victims of torture as psychotic or schizophrenic. This has occurred because they have failed to carry out required continuing education research about the technological advances behind torture tactics being perpetrated upon innocent civilians in the homeland and abroad.

The Microwave Auditory Effect or V2K (short for voice-to-skull) is a technology that was discovered in 1962 by Dr Allan H. Frey, and it is referred to as the “Frey Effect.”

Dr. Allan H. Frey, in his 1962 report, Human Auditory System Response to Modulated Electromagnetic Energy that appeared in the Journal of Applied Psychology, described how microwave hearing was demonstrated using a microwave transmitter that projected sound from several hundred feet. The transmitter used pulse-modulated waves at extremely low average power levels. The transmission was immediate. The system was wireless and receiverless, and the sounds were even heard by the deaf. Then in the mid 1970s, Dr. Sharp helped to develop microwave hearing technology for DARPA by conducting research at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR). In 1973 Dr. Sharp proved that the correct modulation of microwave energy could result in the wireless and receiverless transmission of audible speech.

This technology can put voices in anyone’s head that no one else can hear. There are numerous patents on this technology. The United States Space Force and the CIA use it to harass and attack Targeted Individuals worldwide.

Most of the time, the signal is sent using a microwave beam from a cell tower. The cell tower companies and the cell phone companies are complicit in these attacks. The Geneva Conventions refer to this as "Psychological Torture."

It is considered a war crime.

In order to comply with the medical standard of care that regulates your profession, you should immediately read the patent on it: U.S. Patent 4,877,027 - V2K by Microwave Induction and read about it here.

Voice-to-Skull and subliminal messaging are directed from cell towers, using digital beamforming technology. Unlike subliminal messaging that is only perceived by the subconscious, V2K is audible only to the person it is directed to. V2K and subliminal messaging both use the same equipment, but they operate on different frequencies.

Since the voices produced through V2K are not the result of a mental illness, the patient will not react to medication.

Children of targeted individuals are victims of this torture as well. You should know that a child’s brain does not have the structures associated with the mental disorders associated with hearing voices, since they develop after the brain matures. Listen to the discussion about this with

Len Ber MD

an expert on V2K and Havana Syndrome.

Feel free to explore the information on V2K available at Targeted Justice’s V2K and mind control tabs as a stepping stone into a learning process that:

Will help you observe your duty of care;

Provides practical information that can help you actually assist your patients and save lives; Will prevent you from being an accessory to the deprivation of anyone’s liberty without due process of law.

You no longer have any excuse to misdiagnose any targeted individual as psychotic or schizophrenic.

Now you know.

Since you do not want to be negligent or complicit of crimes against humanity in the practice of your profession, take upon yourself to learn about V2K.

Ask your continuing medical education provider to include experts in this field in future seminars and conferences. Targeted Justice estimates that 62% of the over 125,000 individuals that are aware of their targeting suffer from V2K. This translates to roughly over 75,000 persons in the US —a genuine epidemic that warrants urgent attention.

It’s not fantastical or bizarre. It is very real.

Hereinafter, you must consider as an alternative in your decision-making process in specific clinical settings the highly debilitating, patented torture V2K technology being used on Targeted individuals as a diagnosis of the situation the patient in front of you claiming to hear voices is actually going through.

It could save you from a protracted malpractice suit and a judgment that could blow away your entire life’s savings when the cover is blown on what the United States has perpetrated on its own citizens and abroad.

Most importantly: you will not take lightly and misdiagnose anyone claiming to hear voices, thus adhering to your promise to do no harm to your patients.

Sincerely,

Ana L. Toledo, Esq.

