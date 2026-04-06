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Elisabeth Mohr Wiland's avatar
Elisabeth Mohr Wiland
1h

I hope I Can find out how to record the V2K ?

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Elisabeth Mohr Wiland's avatar
Elisabeth Mohr Wiland
1h

Thank you for information, Why do I buy it ??

I am a Artist and are Missing my biological twins 🥹 Korrupt and evil Danish people in the Danish Goverment and Court have use us against Geneva konvention and Danish Law and let a person Tobias Jeppe Bagge and his wife have full Custody over my biological twins again in 2018 just after they Want to be with Me the Hole time again like before, I was never married or live with the person, I live Happy alone with my biological twins from they were born undtil they were 5 years old in 2013. They only did this to us because my biological dad was a Good and kind person a telegrafist for PET / FET and a whisleblowere in DK and the World

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