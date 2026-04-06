Other Methods to Record V2K

You don’t have to use a fancy software program for Software Defined Radio (SDR).

Grok.com or any major AI can create a custom program for scanning frequencies and demodulating the signal. These signals were combined with the carrier wave using Amplitude Modulation (AM).

Grok can write a program (macro) for an Excel spreadsheet, or in BASIC, Python, or even HTML5 code. It can also write a stand-alone program that runs on your desktop.

Here is a sample logic that you can use to instruct Grok:

Using an SDR device, RX-888 is plugged into a USB Port. (for example) Please use the device to scan all frequencies between 300 - 800 MHz. (might need to expand this frequency range later) Find the loudest 20 signals, and demodulate them. Assume that Amplitude Modulation (AM) was used. (hold the receiver antenna near your ear.) Identify voice signals on each, and save in separate files as mp3 format. Place the files on the desktop, and number them beginning with 1, and label them for the approximate frequency, ie., 1-478.2MHZ. Identify the specific frequencies that are being used, and limit the scanning to those frequencies. Continue this process until I hit the ESC button.

If done correctly, you will now have voice files on your desktop that includes your V2K and subliminal messaging that is being used on everyone.

Please comment below, if you have alternate methods or logic.

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How to Use Grok: A Comprehensive Guide for Beginners and Experts 2025

https://aepspe.com/blog/grok/

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How To Cancel & Disable the V2K

First identify the specific frequencies that are being used for your V2K. Listen to the recorded files for your V2K.

Grok - add to the first program such that it will:

Scan 478.2 Mhz, 655.3 Mhz, and 671.5 Mhz. (for example) Create a transmit frequency that is 180 degrees out of phase for each of these selected signals. Add a delay, if needed to accommodate the delay in signal processing, such that the 2 signals cancel each other. Optimize the transmission to completely cancel the incoming signal. Check the dB loudness to ensure it is reduced or eliminated. Amplify each outgoing signal to cancel the incoming signal. Continue until I hit the ESC button.

This is just one example, and may need to be modified. But the process is simple.

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BE THE HERO! - You can do this!

Post your comments below when you have some recordings of your V2K or subliminal messaging. Also post the recordings on X.com or youtube.

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What is the Subliminal Messaging used for?



A. Creating Serial Killers



B. Trump Derangement Syndrome



C. Elon Derangement Syndrome



D. Creating Gender Dysphoria



E. Organizing Antifa & “No Kings” rallys and beliefs



F. Grooming children for trafficking, wokeness and DEI



G. Illegal election interference



H. Manipulating the decisions of Judges



I. Many other behavioral problems…



Targeted Justice has been stating the dangers of subliminal messaging since 2018.

Vance v. Judas Priest (1990, Nevada District Court)

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