Targeted Justice Newsletter

nickij
14h

Thank you for this letter with its succinct coverage of the issues and the call for action.

I've lived through seeing authorities shove aside loved ones' health problems FOR YEARS -- Agent Orange illnesses, autoimmune diseases, Gulf War Syndrome, chemical sensitivities. We witness yet another situation with the ability of Havana Syndrome to debilitate and harm, yet sufferers left behind.

Something is terribly wrong AGAIN and the sooner your appeal is heeded, the sooner our world can coordinate sane solutions.

Blessings for all you are doing!

pjbalv
18h

Thank you Dr Ber. Havana syndrome should be reportable as well as every side effect, potentially fatal, of the Clot Shot.

And 20 childhood vaccines is a start in the right direction. No parent should be be mandated to vaccinate their child when there is no safety and efficacy data. They absolutely have efficacy and safety data on UN- vaccinated children. To think there is no recourse to this crime in the United States, land of the free.

