https://x.com/TheIntelSCIF/status/1965825079352107518

\

OBAMA HAD A SECRET KILL LIST managed by John Brennan.

As a Targeted Individual - YOU ARE NOT ON IT. If you were, you would be dead within one week.

Every Tuesday Barack Obama, John Brennan, and other high-ranking officials, would meet and create a hit list of people to assassinate that week. They would then execute the selected assassinations by drone, air strike, tactical teams or individual hitman and then do it all over again the next week.

Obama once said to his staff that he never thought that he'd be so good at killing. Wash, rinse, repeat. Obama has dropped the most bombs and has conducted the most targeted drone strikes, which have also killed civilians, more than any other president in history.

DRONES STRIKES 2009-2016:

-Total Drone Strikes: 563+

-Total Drone Strike Targeted Deaths: 4,000+

-Total Drone Strike Civilian Deaths: 800+

BOMBS DROPPED 2009-2016:

-Total Bombs Dropped: 91,930+

-Total Targeted Deaths from Bombs: 19,500+

-Total Civilian Deaths from Bombs: 4,950+

\

The TI Program is not a Kill List. It is a list for harassment and torture. Yes - we are aware that a small number are killed. But that is not the plan. If they wanted you dead - you would already be dead. It’s time to get over your fears, and start fighting back. Join the TJ Digital Warriors.

https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621

\

\

PODCASTS & CONFERENCE CALLS

September 22-28, 2025



/

Monday, September 22,

🎧 Victory Through V2K (Biweekly Support Call) – Returns Monday, September 29th at 9:30 PM EST



/

Wednesday, September 24th

THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo

4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

/

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

/

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

Digital Warriors meeting starting soon. Stay tuned.

https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621

/

Saturday, September 27th

🚨 Ongoing! Beyond the Looking Glass presents Targeted Survivor Counterintelligence Training bi-weekly teleconference hosted by Jamie Rice (Quantum Reality Studies) and Melissa Miller. Fortify Your Mind – Join The Fight!



🕐 New Time: 2 PM EST / 1 PM CST /11 AM PST



Videos are available for past meetings on the Chosen Heroes YouTube channel.

Ways To Join

📞 Dial-in Number (US): (605) 313-5614

📟 Access Code: 6772502#

🌐 International Dial-in Numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/chosenheroes

🖥️ Online Meeting ID: chosenheroes

💻 Join the Online Meeting: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/chosenheroes

/

Sunday, September 28th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller – Featuring special guest Audra Bogacik



Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.



Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785