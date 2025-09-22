Targeted Justice Newsletter

TI Norman Rabin has apparently been targeted more than 40 years. He has the documents to prove it.

Just how SLOW is a "slow kill" list?

The point is to get over your fears. Hiding in your house or apartment all day, will never shut down the TI program. Get over your fears. Learn how to fight back using your FREE SPEECH.

https://targetedjustice.com/how-to-fight-back

Es ist ein Slow Kill Programm❗ .

Ein .Grausames strategisches

F... Nazi .Verbrechen❗

Zu tode Expierinentiert /geguält gefoltert / Gesundheilitlich / Mental physisch/ psychisch Stùck fur stück zersetzt❗

....was gibt es schlimneres

😰⁉️

Das zu verharmlosen bringt Uns nicht Wreiter❗

In der 13 hahren meines Non stop Leidens habe Ich nicht aufgehõrt zu kämpfen.❗

Nur ein paar tage war Ich kurz davor auzugeben,

dan bin Ich wieder alufgestanden ❗

um weiter zu kämofen um hier raus zu kommen,.

jeden Tag aktiv sein gegen das Bõse

es bekämpfen spirituel und physisch ans Lulicht bringen .❗

Imner verbunden bleiben mit Gottes Quelle

und nicht das Vertrauen verlieren das das Bõse bsiegt wird, ❗

den seine zeit ist bald abgllaufen❗

Gottt mit Uns🙏❗

