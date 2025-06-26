Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Natalie's avatar
Natalie
30m

So why can’t DR HOFFER fight back? Didn’t he have all the legal rights? Is he scared? Bet he is as he will lose all his medical license. If even doctors are scared of going public and being visible in the activism it is much harder for ordinary TIs. I’m an ultra empath and good at remote viewing future. I can see that this program will end but which date is uncertain. I can also see this ending will have very little to do with all the collective efforts of TJ. It will have alternate ending, something more natural and unforced. You think Iran stop enriching uranium just because Trump bomb it by force? Will never work out. History has shown that the more you activism something the more you incentivise the opposite to your activism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Doug's avatar
Doug
31m

I wrote Dr. Hoffer on this and he said it wasn't true. But then I cornered him and said did you not diagnose FBI and CIA and state Dept people. Then he came back asking Havana Syndrome or the other word for it not v2k but IHM or what Dr. Len used in his substac the other day. I said both are the same thing and haven't heard back since so???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture