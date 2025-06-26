Dr Len Ber on his substack post:

Do not misunderstand - Dr Hoffer has helped many Targeted Individuals. He is not the problem.

“I am not allowed to diagnose Havana Syndrome any longer. The government won’t let me.”

Please rescue me!!!

A Targeted Individual in the U.S. writes to us every week - Why can’t we come and rescue her?

TJ has little money. Because most TI’s never bother to donate one dime. Because everything is free. Because, those of us that have jobs, are not willing to quit our jobs to rescue you. And we have no free place for you to stay…

The Board of Directors at Targeted Justice have never been paid one dime, for their long hours of service. Our Officers and Volunteers have never been paid.

We are doing the best we can.

“Why can’t TJ Officers and Volunteers quit their jobs, abandon their families, and come rescue me? I don’t understand? Why are you so heartless?”

Can someone please post in the comments below and explain to her how jobs and money work? Why do we even need to explain this?

Prepare for a Power Outage

Are the gov’t criminals planning an extended power outage and/or internet outage? Here’s some of the things you can do to prepare.

Have a backup plan. How will you communicate with friends and family?

We recommend walkie-talkies such as Baofeng BF-F8 or F8HP. This is not a substitute for a cell phone - best range is a few miles in the city. Two for about $39 online, and can be used in an emergency. Do your own research.

Make sure you have these power outage supplies prepared:

Emergency radio: This allows you to get emergency alerts and broadcasts. Read about emergency radios. About $10 - 20 on the internet.

Fire extinguisher: Make sure you have it nearby when using candles, propane stoves, or anything else with a flame.

First aid kit: See a complete list here.

Lighter and matches: You’ll need these to light candles, stoves, etc.

Manual can opener: For opening canned emergency food.

Home repair items: You may need work gloves, plastic sheeting, duct tape, tarps, plywood, tools, and other supplies to board up broken windows or further storm-related damage.

Off-grid washing machine: In case of a long-term power outage, you can use one to wash clothing. See how to make a bucket washing machine and other options off-grid washing machine options.

Instruction manuals: Have instructions for anything you need to do during the power outage, such as shutting off the gas, water, and electricity at the mains.

Activities: Books, board games, and other activities can help pass the time and keep your family calm during a power outage.

Bug out bag: You should have this packed ahead of time so you don’t forget essential items if you must evacuate in a hurry.

LOCKED OUT?

You might be locked out of your X/Twitter account - here are some of the tricks the gov’t criminals (likely the NSA) are using:

They accuse you of being a “robot.” The test or “challenge” they send you is impossible to solve - because it is literally off the screen. You cannot check the box. They send a “challenge” test with gibberish words - and tell you to solve it. “Find the weoeidnelemf and move it to the yosuemsiijms.” \ These tests are further evidence that the gov’t criminals have created a clone of the X website using a supercomputer, and are re-routing traffic to block and shadow-ban certain users. Both the C1A and NSA are among the few organizations in the world that have supercomputers capable of doing this. If this has happened to you - please comment below. \ \

VOLUNTEERS

We are still looking for volunteers. Let us know how you can help. What skill sets do you have?

Write to TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Volunteer” in the subject line.

If you are going to quit within 2 weeks, don’t bother. You are easily mind-controlled.

DIGITAL WARRIORS -

Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, Instagram, etc.

They will block it, if you just post the LINK.

The REPOST feature in Twitter is used to block and suppress traffic. Use copy and paste.

Blocked?

Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.

Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at

TargetedJustice.substack.com

