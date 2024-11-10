Nominate Attorney Ana Toledo

The Trump Administration is asking for nominations. Help us nominate Attorney Ana Toledo as Deputy Attorney General at the Dept of Justice. We want her to shut down the targeting program. There are few people in America that know how the corrupt program is organized, and who is protecting it.

She can do it. Important - Make this nomination.

https://www.mahanow.org/nominees-for-the-people

Email is TJustice2@proton.me

Her contact information is available at the US Supreme Court., where she is licensed to practice.

nominees@teamkennedy.com

Targeted Justice Monthly meeting in Houston - recorded live.

https://rumble.com/v5nr082-targeted-justice-nov-9-monthly-meeting-in-houston.html

Subjects include gangstalking, legal issues, Havana Syndrome, and others.

Trump’s Plan to Dismantle the Deep State

https://www.donaldjtrump.com/agenda47/agenda47-president-trumps-plan-to-dismantle-the-deep-state-and-return-power-to-the-american-people

Fingernails?

Have you noticed that the targeting of your hands and feet - causes the fingernails and toenails to grow faster? Also your hair?

We Need International Podcasters:

If you live outside the United States, here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put PODCAST in the subject line):

If you live outside the United States, here's your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put PODCAST in the subject line): Full name, Email and phone number (yes - we want to talk to you) We will help you set up a weekly PODCAST or Conference Call.

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

