Block Most of the V2K

This particular model, according to one credible TI, greatly reduced the V2K to where it was easy to ignore.

We recommend that you visit Best Buy and try the different noise cancelling headphones.

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CIA admits Bitcoin is their surveillance tool!



CIA General Counsel: “Bitcoin isn’t truly anonymous… it’s a TOOL we use for intel gathering.”

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THE GAVEL. - tonight!



Attorney Ana Toledo

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

A Legal Podcast With Attorney Ana Toledo — Fridays At 8 PM EDT / 7 PM CDT

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals in our Quest for Freedom from government weaponization.

Join Ana as she brings you from Washington, D.C., the Truth Avalanche happening in our nation.

Please consider a donation:

https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo/

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