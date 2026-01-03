https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/dc-home-active-duty-space-force-officers-broken/

The leadership team at Targeted Justice will again emphasize that our organization does not condone violence. No exceptions.

Recently, two Space Force Officers had their home in Washington DC, broken in, robbed, and set on fire. Currently, there are no suspects.

Targeted Justice advocates for the exposure and criminal prosecution of Space Force employees that are involved in the illegal tracking and DEW attacks of civilians, worldwide.

Before any Space Force employee can operate a Directed Energy Weapon, they are required to hold a Top Secret clearance, and then attend Mission Qualification Training classes (MQT). These classes apparently instruct the employees that their actions may be considered a violation of international treaties, and/or Above Top Secret for disclosure purposes.

There are only two known places in the world where Space Force employees can attend MQT classes - Peterson Base and Schriever Base. Both are in Colorado.

We do not know if Kaylee and Jason graduated from MQT classes…

Targeted Justice is committed to non-violence. We are not willing to become the criminals, to defeat them.

Thanks for your support.

C1A False Flag Events

The C1A would never do something like this, right?

1. Operation Ajax (1953) – Iran Coup. Allegation: The CIA, in collaboration with MI6, orchestrated a coup against Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh by staging riots, bombings, and propaganda to blame communists and nationalists, justifying the installation of the Shah.

2. Bay of Pigs Invasion (1961) – CubaAllegation: The CIA trained and armed Cuban exiles to invade Cuba, staging it as an internal uprising to overthrow Fidel Castro, while maintaining “plausible deniability” for U.S. involvement.

3. Operation Northwoods (1962) – Proposed Attacks on U.S. Targets. Allegation: Joint Chiefs of Staff, with CIA input, proposed staging terrorist attacks on U.S. soil and abroad (e.g., hijackings, bombings in Miami) to blame Cuba and justify an invasion.

4. Gulf of Tonkin Incident (1964) – Vietnam Escalation. Allegation: The CIA and U.S. Navy fabricated or exaggerated attacks on U.S. ships by North Vietnam to justify escalating the Vietnam War.

5. Operation Gladio (1950s–1990s) – Europe Stay-Behind Networks. Allegation: CIA-backed NATO “stay-behind” armies in Europe staged bombings and assassinations (e.g., in Italy’s “Years of Lead”) to blame leftists and communists, preventing socialist governments.

6. Iran-Contra Affair (1980s) – Nicaragua and Iran. Allegation: CIA facilitated arms sales to Iran and funded Nicaraguan Contras through drug trafficking and covert ops, including false flag elements like mining harbors to blame Sandinistas.

7. September 11 Attacks (2001) – U.S. Allegation: The CIA (or U.S. government) staged or allowed the attacks to justify wars in the Middle East, blaming al-Qaeda as a false flag.

8. Syrian Chemical Attacks (2010s)Allegation: CIA-supported rebels staged gas attacks to blame Assad’s regime and provoke U.S. intervention.

9. October 7 Attacks (2023) – Israel-Hamas Conflict Allegation: CIA and Israeli intelligence allowed or staged aspects of the Hamas attacks as a false flag to justify actions in Gaza.

