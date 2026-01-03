Targeted Justice Newsletter

C1A False Flag Events

The C1A would never do something like this, right?

1. Operation Ajax (1953) – Iran Coup. Allegation: The CIA, in collaboration with MI6, orchestrated a coup against Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh by staging riots, bombings, and propaganda to blame communists and nationalists, justifying the installation of the Shah.

2. Bay of Pigs Invasion (1961) – Cuba Allegation: The CIA trained and armed Cuban exiles to invade Cuba, staging it as an internal uprising to overthrow Fidel Castro, while maintaining “plausible deniability” for U.S. involvement.

3. Operation Northwoods (1962) – Proposed Attacks on U.S. Targets. Allegation: Joint Chiefs of Staff, with CIA input, proposed staging terrorist attacks on U.S. soil and abroad (e.g., hijackings, bombings in Miami) to blame Cuba and justify an invasion.

4. Gulf of Tonkin Incident (1964) – Vietnam Escalation. Allegation: The CIA and U.S. Navy fabricated or exaggerated attacks on U.S. ships by North Vietnam to justify escalating the Vietnam War.

5. Operation Gladio (1950s–1990s) – Europe Stay-Behind Networks. Allegation: CIA-backed NATO “stay-behind” armies in Europe staged bombings and assassinations (e.g., in Italy’s “Years of Lead”) to blame leftists and communists, preventing socialist governments.

6. Iran-Contra Affair (1980s) – Nicaragua and Iran. Allegation: CIA facilitated arms sales to Iran and funded Nicaraguan Contras through drug trafficking and covert ops, including false flag elements like mining harbors to blame Sandinistas.

7. September 11 Attacks (2001) – U.S. Allegation: The CIA (or U.S. government) staged or allowed the attacks to justify wars in the Middle East, blaming al-Qaeda as a false flag.

8. Syrian Chemical Attacks (2010s)Allegation: CIA-supported rebels staged gas attacks to blame Assad’s regime and provoke U.S. intervention.

9. October 7 Attacks (2023) – Israel-Hamas Conflict Allegation: CIA and Israeli intelligence allowed or staged aspects of the Hamas attacks as a false flag to justify actions in Gaza.

\

#DeFundC1A

\

\

