News Outlets Distribute TJ Press Release about our Recent Lawsuit
Thanks to Dr Ber.
Multiple media oultlets picked up our Press Release “Civilians Sue CDC and NIH in Landmark Lawsuit: Demand Equal Diagnostic Guidance and Care for Havana Syndrome/AHI Victims” -
Columbus Dispatch (OH)
Kitsap Sun (WA)
Des Moines Register (IA)
The Tennessean (TN)
Akron Beacon Journal (OH)
Knox News (TN)
IndyStar (IN)
AZ Central (AZ)
If one of these is your local newspaper/news outlet, you can contact them and let them know that you are interested in a full report, beyond the press release.
Thank you for supporting Targeted Justice.
Here is a link to the press release posted on the Associated Press Website.
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TY! Much love to all!
A HUGE THANK YOU, Dr. Ber. No one could do this better. God allowed you to be afflicted with this so you could represent us all.
Right now in Lauderhill, Fl, Castle Bldg 12, residents in #606 are murdering us, a Vietnam Veteran couple unable to marry for their severe persecution, using a WEAPONIZED Frequency Generator, set at 2.5 HERTZ, 120+DECIBELS, connected to subwoofers placed above our bed, dining and bathroom, adding TOXIC FUMES from Butane and Isopropyl Alcohol poured onto their tile floors,then fanned toward us, directly below them, TO OUR EVERY ROOM. I believe this RADIO STATIC AT EXCRUCIATING VOLUME, CREATING ITS OWN GRAVITY, is being widely used on most TIs; simple and cheap. Right now, even local Police officers allow it to continue.
I pray this insight will help someone somewhere.