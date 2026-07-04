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Mapu's avatar
Mapu
5h

TY! Much love to all!

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Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
5h

A HUGE THANK YOU, Dr. Ber. No one could do this better. God allowed you to be afflicted with this so you could represent us all.

Right now in Lauderhill, Fl, Castle Bldg 12, residents in #606 are murdering us, a Vietnam Veteran couple unable to marry for their severe persecution, using a WEAPONIZED Frequency Generator, set at 2.5 HERTZ, 120+DECIBELS, connected to subwoofers placed above our bed, dining and bathroom, adding TOXIC FUMES from Butane and Isopropyl Alcohol poured onto their tile floors,then fanned toward us, directly below them, TO OUR EVERY ROOM. I believe this RADIO STATIC AT EXCRUCIATING VOLUME, CREATING ITS OWN GRAVITY, is being widely used on most TIs; simple and cheap. Right now, even local Police officers allow it to continue.

I pray this insight will help someone somewhere.

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